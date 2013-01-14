EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on global growth optimism

* Fed's Evans boosts outlook for U.S. economic growth * OECD says global economy improving * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.17 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.65 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks tracked global markets higher on Monday as an improving outlook for world economic growth fed demand for riskier assets. Mexico's IPC index extended a recent rally, while Chile's bourse retreated following five straight weeks of gains. Investors' appetite for risk increased after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday that the growth outlook for most industrialized countries is improving and the economy of Brazil's top trading partner, China, has reached a positive turning point. Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans added to positive investor sentiment after he said on Monday that he saw the U.S. economy, the world's largest, picking up speed through 2014. [ID:nL4N0AJ1JA Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rebounded from its worst weekly loss in nearly two months, adding 1.17 percent to 62,214.93. Still, analysts warned that gains are likely to be short-lived as profit-takers await opportunities to lock in gains. "We're seeing a short-term bump," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "The market may be up compared to Friday but if you look at a slightly longer period, prices are still a bit depressed." Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas SA rose 2.9 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled rival Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gained 1.4 percent. The high liquidity in shares of Brazilian oil producers tends to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. Shares of Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, rose 3.24 percent after the company announced an order for 20 new planes on Monday. "Worries about its order book and pressure from a strong dollar shouldn't hurt the company as much this year so the outlook for the company is better," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.65 percent to reach a new record high of 45,181.21. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.35 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte climbed 1.69 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.26 percent to 21,621.05 following an eight-day rally that ended Thursday. Still, a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions. Retailer Falabella lost 0.85 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.11 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,942.14 0.86 2.91 Brazil Bovespa 62,214.93 1.17 2.07 Mexico IPC 45,181.21 0.65 3.38 Chile IPSA 4,424.38 -0.32 2.86 Chile IGPA 21,621.05 -0.26 2.61 Argentina MerVal 3,125.62 0.57 9.51 Colombia IGBC 14,726.33 -0.02 0.07 Peru IGRA 21,931.60 0.12 6.31 Venezuela IBC 473,891.25 0 0.52