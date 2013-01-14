FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on global growth optimism
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on global growth optimism

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed's Evans boosts outlook for U.S. economic growth
    * OECD says global economy improving
    * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.17 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.65 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks tracked
global markets higher on Monday as an improving outlook for
world economic growth fed demand for riskier assets.
    Mexico's IPC index extended a recent rally, while
Chile's bourse retreated following five straight weeks
of gains.
    Investors' appetite for risk increased after the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on
Monday that the growth outlook for most industrialized countries
is improving and the economy of Brazil's top trading partner, 
China, has reached a positive turning point. 
    Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans added to
positive investor sentiment after he said on Monday that he saw
the U.S. economy, the world's largest, picking up speed through
2014. [ID:nL4N0AJ1JA
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rebounded
from its worst weekly loss in nearly two months, adding 1.17
percent to 62,214.93.
    Still, analysts warned that gains are likely to be
short-lived as profit-takers await opportunities to lock in
gains.
    "We're seeing a short-term bump," said Ariovaldo Santos, an
equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "The market may be
up compared to Friday but if you look at a slightly longer
period, prices are still a bit depressed."
    Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas SA rose 2.9 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while state-controlled
rival Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras,
gained 1.4 percent.
    The high liquidity in shares of Brazilian oil producers
tends to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin
American equities, with their performance often tracking global
risk appetite.  
    Shares of Embraer SA, the world's largest maker
of regional jets, rose 3.24 percent after the company announced
an order for 20 new planes on Monday. 
    "Worries about its order book and pressure from a strong
dollar shouldn't hurt the company as much this year so the
outlook for the company is better," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an
analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.65 percent to reach a new
record high of 45,181.21.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.35 percent, contributing most
to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte
 climbed 1.69 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight
session, losing 0.26 percent to 21,621.05 following an eight-day
rally that ended Thursday. 
    Still, a technical indicator known as the relative strength
index remained in "overbought" territory, indicating stocks may
be due to fall further in coming sessions.
    Retailer Falabella lost 0.85 percent, contributing
most to the index's fall, while industrial conglomerate Copec
 lost 1.11 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %     YTD %
                          Latest         change    change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,942.14      0.86      2.91
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa             62,214.93      1.17      2.07
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                 45,181.21      0.65      3.38
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                  4,424.38     -0.32      2.86
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                 21,621.05     -0.26      2.61
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal            3,125.62      0.57      9.51
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC              14,726.33     -0.02      0.07
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                  21,931.60      0.12      6.31
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC             473,891.25         0      0.52

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.