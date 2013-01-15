EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks dip on U.S. debt talk worries

* Bernanke warns of risks if debt negotiations stall * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.57 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday on concerns over debt negotiations in the United States, and analysts warned that growing uncertainty about the U.S. talks could drag Mexican equities down more. Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States, could be particularly vulnerable if U.S. debt and budget negotiations hurt the U.S. economy. The main stock index in Mexico has dipped since hitting a record closing high on Friday after gaining more than 10 percent since the middle of last November. "The market here in Mexico should show some correction in the short term," said Rodolfo Campuzano, head of analysis at brokerage Invex in Mexico City, noting Mexican stocks were trading at high valuations similar to those seen before the sharp plunge in 2008 and a more modest drop in 2010. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday that any failure to reach an accord on the debt ceiling could put a recovery in the world's largest economy at risk. Credit ratings firm Fitch said the U.S. faces a "material risk" of losing its triple-A status if negotiations stall. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.26 percent to 44,748.06 points as broadcaster Televisa lost 1.58 percent and industrial conglomerate Alfa shed 1.42 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.57 percent to 61,727.61, a day after rising 1 percent gain. "Despite today's fall, the trend is still for a gain," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Volume is strong and we should hit a yearly high soon, though much will depend on what happens in the United States." A slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy last year sapped demand for Brazilian stocks, which lagged far behind other Latin American equity markets such as Mexico and Colombia. Some analysts expect Brazil has more room to rise this year as government stimulus measures take effect. Moreover, Brazilian stocks look cheaper than Mexico and other markets, with the Bovespa about 15 percent below its 2010 record high. Shares of OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 2.99 percent and contributed most to the index's losses. The stock had rallied more than 11 percent in the last three sessions. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped 6.12 percent after the company on Monday reported a strong rebound in new launches and sales in the fourth quarter. Gafisa shares look attractive after the company generated more free cash flow than expected by reselling low-income units with previously canceled contracts, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch told clients in a Tuesday note. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in three, losing 0.11 percent to 4,450.21 as shares of industrial conglomerate Copex fell 1.67 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2150 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,902.32 -0.71 2.75 Brazil Bovespa 61,727.61 -0.57 1.27 Mexico IPC 44,748.06 -0.26 2.38 Chile IPSA 4,450.21 -0.11 3.46 Chile IGPA 21,719.73 -0.11 3.08 Argentina MerVal 3,082.40 -0.41 7.99 Colombia IGBC 14,766.26 0.06 0.34 Peru IGRA 21,735.27 -0.62 5.36 Venezuela IBC 477,790.28 0.86 1.35