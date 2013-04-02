EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slump, Mexico posts gain

* Weak Brazil industry data sends Bovespa to key level * Mexico's IPC breaks out of recent downtrend * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.81 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.41 pct By Michael O'Boyle MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil stocks fell by their most in five weeks on Tuesday after data showed the country's industrial output shrank more than expected in February, sending the Bovespa index down to a key support level. Mexican stocks, meanwhile, continued a rebound from a recent low and appeared to have broken out of a downtrend. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 1.81 percent to end at 54,889.10 points. The drop marked the second break below the 55,000-level in just over a week and a further slide may point to another steep drop. Data showed Brazilian industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in February from January, casting further doubts on the economy's fragile recovery from last year's sharp slowdown. Chart watchers said if the Bovespa breaks support around 54,600, it could point to a further drop of about 5 percent to last July's lows. "There is no sign that Brazil has found a solid floor," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "It looks like it is going to keep going down." Brazil's Bovespa has posted three straight monthly declines and is down nearly 10 percent so far this year, with investors citing increased policy risk due to heavy government intervention in the private sector last year. The central bank slashed interest rates to a record low in 2012 to support the economy. However, with growth still tepid and inflation now quickening, the market is eyeing the chance for higher borrowing costs later this year. Tuesday's weak industrial production data dampened bets on a hike. The interest rate outlook contributed to losses in banking shares, with Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, falling 1.41 percent. Banks benefit under a higher interest rate scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing government pressure to narrow lending spreads. Meanwhile, major commodity producers fell. Shares of state oil firm Petrobras shed 1.88 percent while iron miner Vale shed 1.76 percent. Concerns that a slowing economy in China will soften demand for Latin America's raw materials has been weighing heavily on Brazil and Peru. Peru's main stock index slumped more than 1 percent to an eight-month low on Tuesday on a drop in mining companies' shares. Mexico's IPC index rose for the seventh session in eight, adding 0.41 percent to close at 44,113.50 points. Chart analysts said the strong rebound pointed to further gains ahead. The IPC has now recovered more than half of a 9-percent slump since notching a record high in late January. Mexican stocks have been supported by hopes that the new government will be able to push long-stalled economic reforms through a divided Congress. "Mexico is on everyone's lips and people are buying the idea that there will be successful reforms," said Manuel Lasa, head of stock trading at brokerage Interacciones. Bottling group Femsa climbed for the fourth straight day, rising 3.48 percent to just shy of a record high. Chile's main stock index fell to its lowest since early January on a 2.35 percent drop in retailer Cencosud after UBS cut the stock to "sell." Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT: Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latin America index 3,767.81 -0.56 -0.79 Brazil Bovespa 54,889.10 -1.81 -9.95 Mexico IPC 44,113.50 0.41 0.93 Chile IPSA 4,396.20 -0.44 2.20 Chile IGPA 21,544.27 -0.38 2.25 Argentina MerVal 3,380.78 -1.06 18.45 Colombia IGBC 14,023.64 -0.14 -4.70 Peru IGRA 19,702.15 -1.08 -4.49 Venezuela IBC 626,820.38 -0.36 32.96