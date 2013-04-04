EMERGING MARKETS-Mining giant Vale drives losses on Brazil stock market

* Brazil court postpones decision on foreign tax case * Vale shares slip 2 pct * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.42 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.15 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Mining firm Vale SA drove losses in Brazilian stocks on Thursday after Brazil's Supreme Court postponed a key tax ruling that could affect the company's bottom line. Mexico's IPC index edged higher, while Chile's bourse rebounded from its lowest closing level this year. Brazil's Supreme Court late Wednesday put off a ruling that will decide on how the foreign profits of companies like Vale are treated by tax authorities. A ruling would determine whether Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore miner, must pay an estimated $15.2 billion in taxes on earnings from its operations abroad. Vale's preferred shares had risen nearly 6 percent on Wednesday as investors stepped up bets that a ruling would be made in the company's favor. The stock returned some of those gains on Thursday, falling 2.05 percent and contributing most to benchmark Bovespa stock index's 0.42 percent decline. "The fact that the decision was delayed explains some of the drop we are seeing ... and we will continue to see volatility in the shares until we have a firm decision on the case," said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with brokerage AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. The ruling will also impact other multinationals such as steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional and chemical maker Braskem SA. Shares in both companies fell about 1 percent. Mexico's IPC index inched 0.15 percent higher to 43,782.28 points, as a 0.7 percent gain by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico helped offset a 1.2 percent loss by conglomerate Alfa. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, were little-changed after Mexico's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would temporarily suspend a $53 million fine it had levied against the company's fixed-line unit. Chile's IPSA index ended a three-day slide, rising 0.24 percent on Thursday to 4,357.92, as shares of conglomerate Copc added 1.14 percent. The index had closed at its lowest level of the year on Wednesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1404 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,765.69 -0.01 -0.83 Brazil Bovespa 55,328.60 -0.42 -9.23 Mexico IPC 43,782.28 0.15 0.17 Chile IPSA 4,357.92 0.24 1.31 Chile IGPA 21,404.01 0.17 1.58 Argentina MerVal 3,313.81 0.23 16.10 Colombia IGBC 13,771.88 0.39 -6.41 Peru IGRA 19,579.19 0.15 -5.09 Venezuela IBC 632,736.88 0.08 34.21