EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on China data, Brazil inflation

* Chinese import data beats expectations in March * Brazil March inflation rises less than expected * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.38 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.03 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose to their highest level in over three weeks on Wednesday, boosted by strong Chinese trade data and slower than expected domestic inflation figures in March. Mexico's IPC index touched its highest level in seven weeks, while Chile's bourse gained for the third straight day. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 1.38 percent to 56,682.87. Shares of commodities firms drove gains in the index after data on Wednesday showed March import growth in Brazil's No.1 trade partner China far exceeded expectations. China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 1.54 percent, while those of iron-ore mining firm Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, advanced 1 percent. Local shares were also supported by Brazilian inflation data, which showed prices rising slightly slower than expected in March. Analysts said that could ease pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates at its policy-setting meeting next week. "The data could be positive for the market, as investors were very divided on whether the central bank would raise rates," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. An increase in interest rates tends to be negative for the stock market as investors move funds from equities into fixed income assets. Shares of port operator LLX Logistica SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 5.3 percent the day after Petrobras said it was considering partnering with Batista's companies for ports and other services. Shipbuilding and ship-leasing company OSX Brasil SA jumped 12 percent, while oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA added 3 percent. Shares of both firms are down over 60 percent this year, however, due to waning market confidence in Batista's ability to meet production targets and concerns over dwindling cash positions in his companies. "The market exaggerated a lot in the sell-off," Brugger added. "The prices are very low, and there is a lot of speculation around the stocks right now." Mexico's IPC index added 1.03 percent to 44,426.15. The index broke through its 75-day simple moving average, a technical resistance level that has limited gains in the index for the past month. Shares of bottling group Femsa rose 2.7 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while broadcaster Televisa advanced 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for the third straight day, adding 0.55 percent to 4,372.16 as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec added 0.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1432 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,887.06 1.19 1.15 Brazil Bovespa 56,682.87 1.38 -7.00 Mexico IPC 44,426.15 1.03 1.65 Chile IPSA 4,372.16 0.55 1.65 Chile IGPA 21,417.74 0.42 1.65 Argentina MerVal 3,457.16 -0.5 21.12 Colombia IGBC 13,754.29 0.38 -6.53 Peru IGRA 19,451.09 -0.22 -5.71 Venezuela IBC 633,982.56 0 34.48