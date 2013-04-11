EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks snap rally on oil firm debt woes

* Petrobras to borrow more than expected in 2013 * OGX falls after Deutsche Bank cuts price target * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks snapped a four-day rally on Thursday as shares of oil companies Petrobras and OGX dropped on debt concerns. The MSCI Latin American stock index pulled back from a nearly one-month high, losing 0.35 percent, as Mexico's IPC index and Chile IPSA index retreated. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.1 percent to 55,571.16 as shares of state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, slipped 1.6 percent. The company said on Wednesday that it would borrow $20 billion in 2013, 63 percent above its planned five-year average, as stagnant revenue and fuel subsidies increase the need for debt to finance investment. "Petrobras is the main drag on the market today, as the amount they are borrowing was more than everyone was expecting," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Rival oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 4.5 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts cut their price target for the stock, warning that the oil producer could soon see its debt surpass the value of recoverable assets. OGX shares have fallen 67 percent this year alone due to concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need for more capital. Shares of iron ore mining firm Vale traded 1 percent lower, a day after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian companies. Vale called the split decision a "victory" in its $15 billion tax dispute with the government, though some analysts said the ruling continues to leave key issues unresolved. "In a case like this where no one is certain about the outcome, you get an asymmetry of information, which generates volatility in the stock, as we're seeing today with Vale," said Aloisio Lemos, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.15 percent to 44,314.88 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.25 percent. Mexican stocks have recovered almost two-thirds of their drop from a January record high, and a break through resistance at 44,450 points could lead to stronger gains ahead. Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, losing 0.15 percent to 4,346.87 as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 0.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,856.98 -0.35 1.92 Brazil Bovespa 55,571.16 -1.1 -8.83 Mexico IPC 44,314.88 -0.15 1.39 Chile IPSA 4,346.87 -0.15 1.06 Chile IGPA 21,331.82 -0.11 1.24 Argentina MerVal 3,482.94 0.58 22.02 Colombia IGBC 13,757.31 0.19 -6.51 Peru IGRA 19,386.02 -0.02 -6.03 Venezuela IBC 636,794.44 -0.04 35.08