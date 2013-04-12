FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Brazil, U.S. data
April 12, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Brazil, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil economic activity drops, suggests growth still weak
    * U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March
    * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.91 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Friday after data showed activity in  Latin America's no. 1
economy remains lackluster, while an unexpected drop in U.S.
retail sales weighed on Mexico's bourse.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
second straight session, losing 0.79 percent to 54,9632.65. The
index ended the week down 2.31 percent. 
    Shares fell after central bank data showed economic activity
in Brazil fell in February, adding to concerns that a recovery
remains tenuous. 
    "The market is in a holding pattern," said  Guilherme Sand,
a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. 
"The only reason why it hasn't fallen more than it has recently
is because markets abroad have been doing well. 
    Mexico's IPC index also suffered, as an unexpected
drop in U.S. retail sales in March dented the market. The
below-par data suggested the U.S.' fragile economic recovery may
be stop-start. 
    Mexico's IPC, whose companies rely heavily on U.S. customers
for their exports, lost 0.91 percent to 44,004.27 points. 
    In Brazil, shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, swung widely through early trading but eventually
closed up 6.16 percent. 
    OGX shares are down 64 percent this year alone due to
concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need
for more capital.
    Mexico's IPC index snapped a four-day rally, but
still posted a 1.76 percent weekly gain.
    Nonetheless, Mexico's troubled homebuilders continued their
recent rocky patch. On Friday, Corporacion Geo,
struggling under a heavy debt load and sinking sales of its
low-income homes, said it was seeking to restructure its debt.
 
    Its shares lost more than 8 percent on the news. The sector,
which includes builders like Urbi and Homex 
has been hit by a new government social housing policy that
prioritizes urban housing over the sprawling suburban
developments the homebuilders specialize in. 
    Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.58
percent, while those of bottler Femsa  
added 0.54 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.24 percent to 4,330.44 as
shares of retailer Cencosud  dropped 1.38
percent.
        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2107 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                       % change
                              Latest              
                                                             
 MSCI LatAm                          3,814.98           -1.03
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     54,962.65           -0.79
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         44,004.27           -0.91
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,330.44           -0.24
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         21,271.46           -0.17
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    3,463.49           -0.69
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      13,661.23           -1.29
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          19,226.88           -1.21
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                     640,118.31            0.53

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
