EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Brazil, U.S. data

* Brazil economic activity drops, suggests growth still weak * U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.91 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Friday after data showed activity in Latin America's no. 1 economy remains lackluster, while an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales weighed on Mexico's bourse. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.79 percent to 54,9632.65. The index ended the week down 2.31 percent. Shares fell after central bank data showed economic activity in Brazil fell in February, adding to concerns that a recovery remains tenuous. "The market is in a holding pattern," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "The only reason why it hasn't fallen more than it has recently is because markets abroad have been doing well. Mexico's IPC index also suffered, as an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales in March dented the market. The below-par data suggested the U.S.' fragile economic recovery may be stop-start. Mexico's IPC, whose companies rely heavily on U.S. customers for their exports, lost 0.91 percent to 44,004.27 points. In Brazil, shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, swung widely through early trading but eventually closed up 6.16 percent. OGX shares are down 64 percent this year alone due to concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need for more capital. Mexico's IPC index snapped a four-day rally, but still posted a 1.76 percent weekly gain. Nonetheless, Mexico's troubled homebuilders continued their recent rocky patch. On Friday, Corporacion Geo, struggling under a heavy debt load and sinking sales of its low-income homes, said it was seeking to restructure its debt. Its shares lost more than 8 percent on the news. The sector, which includes builders like Urbi and Homex has been hit by a new government social housing policy that prioritizes urban housing over the sprawling suburban developments the homebuilders specialize in. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.58 percent, while those of bottler Femsa added 0.54 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.24 percent to 4,330.44 as shares of retailer Cencosud dropped 1.38 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2107 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,814.98 -1.03 Brazil Bovespa 54,962.65 -0.79 Mexico IPC 44,004.27 -0.91 Chile IPSA 4,330.44 -0.24 Chile IGPA 21,271.46 -0.17 Argentina MerVal 3,463.49 -0.69 Colombia IGBC 13,661.23 -1.29 Peru IGRA 19,226.88 -1.21 Venezuela IBC 640,118.31 0.53