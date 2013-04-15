FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China economic data
April 15, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China economic data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China reports slower-than-expected growth rate
    * Commodities exporters drop on Brazil's Bovespa
    * Bovespa falls 1.65 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.32 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks
dropped on Monday after data showed economic growth in China,
one of the region's top trading partners, slowed in the first
three months of the year.
    Mexico's IPC index extended recent losses on weak
manufacturing data from the United States, while Chile's bourse
 fell its most in over a week.
    Shares retreated after data on Monday showed China's annual
economic growth rate fell unexpectedly to 7.7 percent in the
first quarter due to slowing factory output and investment
spending. 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as
iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
    "Brazil's market is doing poorly this year and the weak
outlook abroad, now with the China data, has been contributing
to that," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme
Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil.
    Commodities contributed most to the region's losses, with
the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities dropping the most in
over five months.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated for
the third straight session, losing 1.65 percent to 54,055.68, a
level the index has not closed below since late July.
    "Right now we have a support level at 53,800 points, which
is the year's (intraday) low," said Daniel Marques, a technical
analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "If the session
ends below that level, the negative bias in the market we
currently see will be even more accentuated, which could lead us
down to 52,200 points, last year's low." 
    Shares of iron ore exporter Vale SA, which counts
China as its biggest customer, fell 3.5 percent, contributing
most to the index's decline.
    State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, dropped 1.5 percent, while steelmaker Usinas
Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas,
lost 4.3 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily drop in
nearly a month, losing 1.32 percent to 43,421.56.
    Mexican shares, which often rise or fall on the outlook for
economic growth in its biggest trade partner, the United States,
were further hit by data showing the pace of growth in New York
state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April.
    Major precious metals mining firm Penoles 
plunged 13 percent, contributing most to the index's fall after
the price of gold headed for its biggest two-day drop in 30
years. 
    Shares of heavily indebted homebuilder Homex fell
about 11 percent after the company said on Monday that it was
considering ways to boost its liquidity. 
    Rival firms Urbi and Geo, which are also
struggling with debt, fell 7 and 10 percent, respectively.
    Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.92 percent as shares of
Banco Santander Chile fell 2.1 percent.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1444 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,756.72     -1.53      0.45
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               54,055.68     -1.65    -11.31
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   43,421.56     -1.32     -0.65
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,287.01        -1     -0.33
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   21,091.68     -0.85      0.10
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,408.28     -1.59     19.41
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,470.86     -1.39     -8.46
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    18,746.59      -2.5     -9.13
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               640,118.31         0     35.78

