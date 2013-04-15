EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China economic data

* China reports slower-than-expected growth rate * Commodities exporters drop on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa falls 1.65 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.32 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped on Monday after data showed economic growth in China, one of the region's top trading partners, slowed in the first three months of the year. Mexico's IPC index extended recent losses on weak manufacturing data from the United States, while Chile's bourse fell its most in over a week. Shares retreated after data on Monday showed China's annual economic growth rate fell unexpectedly to 7.7 percent in the first quarter due to slowing factory output and investment spending. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "Brazil's market is doing poorly this year and the weak outlook abroad, now with the China data, has been contributing to that," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Commodities contributed most to the region's losses, with the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities dropping the most in over five months. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated for the third straight session, losing 1.65 percent to 54,055.68, a level the index has not closed below since late July. "Right now we have a support level at 53,800 points, which is the year's (intraday) low," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "If the session ends below that level, the negative bias in the market we currently see will be even more accentuated, which could lead us down to 52,200 points, last year's low." Shares of iron ore exporter Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, fell 3.5 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, dropped 1.5 percent, while steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, lost 4.3 percent. Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily drop in nearly a month, losing 1.32 percent to 43,421.56. Mexican shares, which often rise or fall on the outlook for economic growth in its biggest trade partner, the United States, were further hit by data showing the pace of growth in New York state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April. Major precious metals mining firm Penoles plunged 13 percent, contributing most to the index's fall after the price of gold headed for its biggest two-day drop in 30 years. Shares of heavily indebted homebuilder Homex fell about 11 percent after the company said on Monday that it was considering ways to boost its liquidity. Rival firms Urbi and Geo, which are also struggling with debt, fell 7 and 10 percent, respectively. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.92 percent as shares of Banco Santander Chile fell 2.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1444 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,756.72 -1.53 0.45 Brazil Bovespa 54,055.68 -1.65 -11.31 Mexico IPC 43,421.56 -1.32 -0.65 Chile IPSA 4,287.01 -1 -0.33 Chile IGPA 21,091.68 -0.85 0.10 Argentina MerVal 3,408.28 -1.59 19.41 Colombia IGBC 13,470.86 -1.39 -8.46 Peru IGRA 18,746.59 -2.5 -9.13 Venezuela IBC 640,118.31 0 35.78