EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at lowest since Dec on growth fears
April 18, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at lowest since Dec on growth fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Mexico IPC drops 0.86 pct, Brazil Bovespa gains
    * Banking shares drop in Brazil after mild rate hike

    By Silvio Cascione and Roberta Vilas Boas
    SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell
on Thursday to their lowest level in four months, tracking
losses in global equities after signs of weakness in the U.S.
economy.
    Gains in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras 
helped offset losses in Brazil due to a decline in shares of 
mining giant Vale SA and banks.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the fifth session in six, losing 0.6 percent to 3,638.07 - the
lowest since December.
    Many Latin American shares mirrored U.S. stocks, which
dropped after a gauge of future economic activity fell in March
for the first time in seven months and the pace of factory
activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly slowed
in April. 
    The commodities-heavy Bovespa index rose 0.4 percent, while
Mexico's IPC dropped 0.86 percent, its lowest since March
and below its 200-day simple moving average.  
    "There remain concerns about the global economy, coming from
the United States," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an equity trader
at brokerage Renascença DTVM, in Sao Paulo.
    Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer,
slipped 1.23 percent after reporting a 3.5-percent drop in iron
ore output in the first quarter on Wednesday. 
    Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 2.50
percent.
    Banking shares fell after Brazil's central bank on Wednesday
raised interest rates at a slower pace than traders predicted. 
    State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's
largest bank, dropped 1.81 percent, and Itau Unibanco Holding SA
 fell 3.07 percent. 
    Policymakers raised the benchmark Selic overnight interest
rate on Wednesday evening by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent. It
was the first increase since July 2011, but many economists said
the move was timid to curb inflation. 
    Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA  
contrasted with the negative mood and jumped 7.79 percent after
Brazil's Federal District slashed state taxes on aviation fuel
to 12 percent from 25 percent previously.    
    
 Latin American market prices                                   
 from Reuters                                          
                                                                
 Stock indexes                                daily %      YTD %
                                 Latest        change     change
 MSCI LatAm                       3,638.07       -0.6      -3.63
                                                       
 Brazil Bovespa                  53,114.46       0.44     -12.86
 Mexico IPC                      42,241.61      -0.87      -3.35
 Chile IPSA                       4,268.44       0.59      -0.77
                                                       
 Chile IGPA                      20,970.78       0.44      -0.47
 Argentina MerVal                 3,417.41      -0.22      19.73
                                                       
 Colombia IGBC                   13,272.10      -0.18      -9.81
                                                       
 Peru IGRA                       18,047.31       0.73     -12.52
                                                       
 Venezuela IBC                  642,626.38       0.13      36.31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
