EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rally for 6th day, Mexico shares fall

* Vale shares rise after Q1 earnings beat estimates * Santander, Banco do Brasil weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa adds 0.49 pct, Mexico IPC drops 0.18 pct By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rallied for the sixth straight day on Thursday as a gain in mining giant Vale offset a decline in bank shares. Bottling group Femsa dragged Mexico's IPC index to its second straight loss, while Chile's bourse edged lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.49 percent to 55,253.22 points, boosted by shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA which rose 3.2 percent after first-quarter earnings beat expectations. Banking shares limited gains, with Banco Santander Brasil retreating 2 percent after it reported a plunge in first-quarter earnings and rising defaults. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas rose nearly 5 percent ahead of the pricing on Wednesday for the initial public offering of its Smiles SA customer loyalty unit. State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 1.34 percent as investors become less optimistic about the outcome for the IPO of its BB Seguridade insurance unit. "Many people were talking about 18 reais for the (BB Seguridade) IPO, but now people are mentioning 16 reais," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Bank of America analysts lowered their recommendation on Banco do Brasil shares on Wednesday, citing the potential loss of value and profits stemming from the IPO. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.29 percent to 42,170.43. Shares of bottling group Femsa fell 4 percent, adding to the previous day's 6 percent decline after the company said higher costs triggered a 7.7 percent drop in its first-quarter profit. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.17 percent to 4,305.74 as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped 4.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1438 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,745.94 0.93 -2.28 Brazil Bovespa 55,253.22 0.49 -9.35 Mexico IPC 42,219.83 -0.18 -3.40 Chile IPSA 4,304.95 -0.19 0.08 Chile IGPA 21,128.36 -0.12 0.28 Argentina MerVal 3,615.55 0.33 26.67 Colombia IGBC 13,491.33 0.27 -8.32 Peru IGRA 17,800.70 0.78 -13.71 Venezuela IBC 662,296.50 2.41 40.48