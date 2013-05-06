EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip on China, euro zone data

* China services PMI slips, euro zone composite PMI weak * Hypermarcas shares jump on Q1 earnings * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.89 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.49 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks sank on Monday as weak economic data from the euro zone and China led investors toward less-risky investments. Mexico's IPC index returned some of the previous session's gains as blue-chips weighed, while Chile's bourse was little changed. Shares fell after purchasing managers index data showed the euro zone economy continued to struggle in April while activity in China's services sector grew at the slowest pace since August 2011. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The European Union, of which the euro zone is a part, purchases about 20 percent of Brazil's exports, almost double the value of Brazilian goods imported by the United States. "We're still very linked to Europe and Asia and are suffering alongside them while the U.S. is doing well," said Carlos Nielebock, a trader with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "The sentiment among some players is to buy the U.S. and sell emerging markets like Brazil, who are more reliant on commodities." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second session in three, losing 0.89 percent to 54,996.06. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 4.3 percent, contributing most to the index's loss, while steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, dropped 2 percent. Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas rose nearly 4 percent after the company reported late on Friday that first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts. Oil company HRT Participações em Petróleo SA rose 7.4 percent, its biggest advance in over a month, after it said on Monday that its subsidiary HRT Oil and Gas Ltda will buy a 60 percent stake in the Polvo oil field in the offshore Campos Basin. Currently, HRT does not produce oil on a commercial scale and is investing in exploratory projects in Brazil and Namibia. Mexico's IPC index dropped the most in over a week, losing 0.49 percent to 42,392.75. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.75 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.67 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,341.05 as a 2.65 percent rise in conglomerate Sigdo Koppers offset a 0.9 percent decline in retailer Falabella Latin America's key stock indexes at 1509 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,748.75 -0.42 -0.87 Brazil Bovespa 54,996.06 -0.89 -9.77 Mexico IPC 42,392.75 -0.49 -3.00 Chile IPSA 4,341.05 -0.01 0.92 Chile IGPA 21,303.18 0.05 1.11 Argentina MerVal 3,911.16 0.59 37.03 Colombia IGBC 13,451.96 -0.29 -8.59 Peru IGRA 17,629.41 -0.13 -14.54 Venezuela IBC 681,232.94 0.5 44.50