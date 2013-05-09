EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy as earnings offset U.S. data

* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest in 5-1/2 years * Weak corporate earnings weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico's IPC little-changed By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were choppy on Thursday, as a string of weak corporate earnings results offset encouraging labor market data in the United States. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse were little-changed. Shares rose early after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years last week, supporting demand for the most widely-traded stocks. Disappointing corporate earnings weighed on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, however, which traded at 55,752.42 points, a 0.09 percent drop from the previous session's close. The Bovespa has faced technical resistance near 56,800 points in recent sessions as a lack of long-term confidence in the local market led investors to take advantage of short-term gains. "Markets abroad are at very high levels and that limits the room we have for new advances," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "We are in a period of uncertainty, without big movements in the Bovespa in either direction." State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 0.3 percent, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, added 0.6 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity, such as Petrobras and Itau, tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. Weak corporate results limited the Bovespa's gains, however. Shares of Brazil's biggest electricity distributor Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA fell 1.55 percent after the company reported a slight net loss in the first quarter. Shares of homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes fell 4.3 percent after the firm posted a surprise first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, citing cost overruns that have plagued its performance in recent years. Mexico's IPC index was little-changed at 42,110.88 points as a 2.45 percent gain by food producer Grupo Bimbo helped offset a 0.7 percent loss by telecoms firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Chile's IPSA index also traded nearly flat at 4,357.81 points, with a 0.3 percent gain by retailer Falabella offsetting a 0.7 percent decline by supermarket group Cencosud. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1417 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,803.53 0.16 -0.01 Brazil Bovespa 55,752.42 -0.09 -8.53 Mexico IPC 42,110.88 0.02 -3.65 Chile IPSA 4,357.81 0.04 1.31 Chile IGPA 21,302.09 0.05 1.10 Argentina MerVal 4,013.42 -0.61 40.61 Colombia IGBC 13,294.74 0.18 -9.66 Peru IGRA 17,552.02 -0.13 -14.92 Venezuela IBC 682,645.44 0 44.80