EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly lower as Brazil corporate earnings eyed

* Oil producer OGX, homebuilder PDG report weak Q1 results * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.74 pct, Mexico IPC near flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were mostly lower on Friday as Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell following a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. Chile's bourse dropped by the most in four sessions, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Brazil's Bovespa traded lower for the third straight session, losing 0.74 percent to 55,039.48. The index is on track to post a 0.86 percent weekly loss, which would mark its first weekly loss in three weeks. "The outlook for this market is still very uncertain ... the recent results have not made things much clearer," said Debora Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre. Highlights from Friday's session: Shares of heavily-weighted OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, slipped 2.4 percent after the company said its quarterly net loss nearly tripled from the last three months of 2012. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA rose 1.36 percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected first quarter loss on Friday, with analysts citing signs of progress in the firm's turnaround strategy. Profit at BM&FBovespa SA, the country's sole listed bourse, rose 22.9 percent in the quarter, though shares were little changed. The company said on Friday that Marcelo Maziero, senior vice president for product development, quit the company citing "personal reasons." Net income at clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados rose 3.5 percent thanks to a surprising increase in revenue at its financing unit and stable expenses, sending shares 2 percent higher. In Mexico, the IPC index eked out a slight gain, rising 0.09 percent following two straight days of losses. Cement manufacturer Cemex rose nearly 3 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.21 percent to 4,340.30 as shares of conglomerate AntarChile slipped 3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,736.27 -1.29 -0.33 Brazil Bovespa 55,039.48 -0.74 -9.70 Mexico IPC 41,720.72 0.09 -4.54 Chile IPSA 4,340.30 -0.21 0.90 Chile IGPA 21,248.41 -0.18 0.85 Argentina MerVal 3,731.49 -3.4 30.73 Colombia IGBC 13,183.28 -1.05 -10.41 Peru IGRA 17,787.12 -0.14 -13.78 Venezuela IBC 689,058.94 0.65 46.16