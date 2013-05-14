FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise; Brazil oil shares gain, results eyed
May 14, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise; Brazil oil shares gain, results eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Petrobras, OGX shares gain as oil auction gets underway
    * Cyrela, Marfrig jump after posting first-quarter results
    * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.37 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday reversing a
four-day losing streak as shares of oil producers, meatpackers, and homebuilder
Cyrela underpinned prices.
    Mexico's IPC index rose by its most in a week, while Chile's bourse
 snapped a three-day decline.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.86 percent to
54,918.52, led by shares of oil producers, as Brazil began its first auction of
oil and natural gas rights in five years. 
     State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, rose about 1 percent, while rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, added 7 percent.
    "The auction is showing us where these companies are planning to invest and
is influencing the shares, though we are also seeing a boost because the shares
had fallen in the past few days and bargain-hunters are taking advantage," said
Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Shares of Marfrig SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed meatpacker, soared 12
percent, their most in over a year, after the company reported a nearly 20
percent rise in operating profit in the first quarter compared to the same
period last year. Rival BRF Brasil Foods SA added 2.3 percent.
    Shares of Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder Cyrela rose 4.5 percent,
their biggest jump in over a month, after the company reported a more than 50
percent rise in first-quarter net profit. 
    As Brazil's corporate earnings season winds up, and in the absence of major
economic indicators from the United States, Brazil's stock market should proceed
without a clearly defined trend in either direction, said Luis Gustavo Pereira,
a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.
    Mexico's IPC index advanced for the third straight session, adding
0.37 percent to 41,919.91.
    Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2.5 percent, contributing
most to the index's rise, while bottling firm Femsa added 1.8
percent.
    Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day decline, rising 0.21 percent
to 4,290.97 as shares of Banco de Chile rose 1.9 percent.
        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1744 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest       Daily   YTD pct
                                              pct    change
                                           change  
 MSCI LatAm                    3,730.51      0.62     -2.38
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               54,918.52      0.86     -9.90
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   41,919.91      0.37     -4.09
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,290.97      0.21     -0.24
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   21,052.72      0.08     -0.08
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,554.42     -0.76     24.53
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,250.38      0.45     -9.96
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    17,680.51     -1.76    -14.29
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               725,716.13      3.84     53.94

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
