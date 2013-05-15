FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy, blue-chips offset rise in meatpackers
May 15, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy, blue-chips offset rise in meatpackers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Meatpackers gain after JBS earnings beat expectations
    * China outlook drives loss in commods firms
    * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.36 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were
whipsawed on Wednesday as disappointing first-quarter results
from Banco do Brasil and a drop in commodities shares countered
a rise in meatpackers following encouraging earnings from
industry leader JBS.
    Mexico's IPC index posted its steepest climb in
nearly two weeks, while Chile's bourse edged higher.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index opened lower,
though it swung widely in late-morning trading. At 11:09 a.m.
the index was up 0.36 percent to 54,865.41 points.
    Shares of Banco do Brasil SA fell 0.7 percent
after the state-controlled lender posted worse-than-expected
first quarter earnings on Wednesday, with declining revenue
offsetting the effects of faster loan disbursements and a
reduction in provisions for souring credit. 
    Shares of commodities producers dropped after China Premier
Li Keqiang was quoted as saying that Brazil's biggest trading
partner has limited room to use government spending and policy
stimulus to boost its economy. 
    China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials
such as soy, copper and petroleum, and the biggest customer for
iron-ore mining giant Vale SA.
    Vale shares dropped 1.19 percent, while state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras,
lost 0.8 percent.
    "The recent news we've been getting from China is worrying
and contributes to a more adverse backdrop for the Brazilian
stock market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
    Shares of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker,
jumped 4.5 percent after the company reported a
better-than-expected first-quarter profit. The news also drove
slight gains in rival firms Marfrig Alimentos SA and
BRF Brasil Foods SA. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose for the fourth straight session,
adding 0.6 percent to 42,176.21.
    Shares of lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa rose
1 percent after JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on
the stock.
    Real-estate developer Homex edged 0.25 percent
lower. The family that founded Homex, Mexico's second-biggest
homebuilder, has cut its stake in the company by more than a
third in a month, according to a regulatory filing on
Tuesday. 
    Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight
session, adding 0.3 percent to 4,301.92.
    Shares of retailer Falabella climbed 0.6 percent
after the company said net profit rose 30.1 percent in the first
quarter. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1409 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,725.41     -0.37     -1.55
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               54,865.41      0.36     -9.99
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   42,176.21       0.6     -3.50
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,301.92       0.3      0.01
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   21,086.75      0.25      0.08
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,528.92      0.53     23.64
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,209.81     -0.04    -10.23
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    17,520.74     -0.25    -15.07
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               725,716.13         0     53.94

