EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's stocks near 8-month low, Brazil index dips
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's stocks near 8-month low, Brazil index dips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's benchmark stock index
sold off for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, on track
to close at its worst level in nearly eight months, while
Brazilian stocks slipped as investors cautiously awaited
guidance on the future of U.S. monetary stimulus.
    Investors unloaded Mexican shares following
weaker-than-expected growth data last week that dampened the
country's economic outlook for 2013. 
    Concerns about a possible tapering of the U.S. bond-buying
program have been weighing on emerging-market assets for the
past several sessions. The program provides a steady source of
dollars that often find their way into high-yielding emerging
market stocks and currencies. 
    Investors will likely remain averse to risk as they await
clues about the future of the U.S. stimulus from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will testify before a
congressional panel on Wednesday at 1400 GMT.
    "The market should remain in a wait-and-see mode between
today and tomorrow. I don't believe investors will make big bets
before Bernanke's speech tomorrow," said Rogerio Oliveira, an
equities specialist at Icap Brazil brokerage.    
    * Mexico's IPC stock index sank 1.4 percent to
40,498.12 points, on track to close at its lowest level since
Sept. 26. 
    * Weighing on the Mexican index were shares of bottling and
retail company Femsa and telecom giant America
Movil 
    * Brazil's Bovespa index dipped 0.01 percent as a
drop in shares of oil companies OGX and Petrobras
 outweighed gains in planemaker Embraer 
    * Embraer's shares jumped 2 percent after it announced a
deal to sell at least 40 new jets to SkyWest Inc, the
world's largest regional airline group. 
    * Shares of Brazilian oil producer HRT, which are
not part of the Bovespa index, tumbled as much as 23 percent
after the company surprised markets by declaring a Namibia well
non-commercial and abandoning a dry well in northern Brazil.
 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                Latest    change   change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,677.03    -0.87    -2.33
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               55,506.81    -0.35    -8.93
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   40,462.05    -1.51    -7.42
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    4,233.14    -0.61    -1.59
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   20,823.18    -0.44    -1.17
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              3,636.73    -1.03    27.41
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                13,253.33    -0.19    -9.94
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    16,640.87    -0.23   -19.33
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC               771,154.13    -0.84    63.58

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
