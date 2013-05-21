EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks near 8-month low as Brazil leaps

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks slumped on Tuesday to a nearly eight-month low, while Brazilian stocks rose for the third successive session to hit a key resistance level. Mexican stocks have slumped 12 percent from a record high hit in January, hurt recently after weak first-quarter growth dampened the economic outlook for 2013. Brazil, meanwhile, has rebounded more than 6 percent from a 9-month low in late April. Latin American stocks could get a lift in the coming session if testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dispels concerns that the Fed could start tapering its bond-buying program, which has supported demand for riskier assets. However, they could slump if he suggests the Fed is getting closer to ratcheting down its monetary stimulus. * Mexico's IPC stock index sold off for a second consecutive session, sinking 1.29 percent to 40,548.44, its lowest level since September last year. * Weighing on the Mexican index were shares of bottling and retail company Femsa, which fell 3.44 percent, and telecom giant America Movil. * Brazil's Bovespa index jumped 1.01 percent to 56,265.32 points as iron ore miner Vale rose just over 1 percent. * Since late March, the Bovespa index has failed three times to break decisively past 56,300 amid concerns about sluggish growth, rising inflation and an expected round of interest rate hikes. * Plane builder Embraer's shares jumped 2.06 percent after it announced a deal to sell at least 40 new jets to SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group. Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:46 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,705.80 -0.1 -2.33 Brazil Bovespa 56,265.32 1.01 -7.69 Mexico IPC 40,548.44 -1.29 -7.22 Chile IPSA 4,233.14 -0.61 -1.59 Chile IGPA 20,823.18 -0.44 -1.17 Argentina MerVal 3,637.76 -1 27.45 Colombia IGBC 13,300.72 0.17 5.01 Peru IGRA 16,745.83 0.4 -18.83 Venezuela IBC 770,261.44 -0.96 63.39