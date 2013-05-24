FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks unchanged despite China, Fed worries
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 10:02 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks unchanged despite China, Fed worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Concerns over Chinese economic growth, Fed stimulus weigh
    * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC flat; Chile IPSA down 0.94 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were
largely flat on Friday despite concerns over weak economic
growth in China and a possible winding down of the U.S. Federal
Reserve Bank's asset-buying program.
    Latin American markets also suffered this week on concerns
that the Fed might look to end its monetary stimulus program,
which has boosted riskier assets such as emerging market stocks.

    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed up
0.1 percent at 56,406.21 points. The index ended the week up
2.25 percent. 
    * Shares of Vale SA dropped 0.76 percent the day
after data showed a decline in Chinese factory activity in
April. China is Brazil's top trading partner and Vale's No. 1
customer.
    * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA,
the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, lost 4.28 percent. 
    * Mexico's IPC index closed flat at 40,521.27 points,
down 3.08 percent for the week. Data released on Friday showed
the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Latin America's
second-largest economy ticked up in April to a three month high.
    * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.94 percent to 4,197.29
points, to end the week down 1.45 percent, its biggest weekly
loss in eight weeks. Lender BCI shed 4.77 percent 
        
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,652.04        0.02       -3.84
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             56,406.21         0.1       -7.46
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 40,521.27        0.04       -7.29
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  4,197.29       -0.94       -2.42
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 20,674.67       -0.83       -1.88
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            3,509.72       -1.34       22.96
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              13,466.00        0.45        6.32
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,454.05       -0.94      -20.24
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             806,050.88        2.63       70.98

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
