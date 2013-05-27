EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's stocks drop, Brazil shares flat before data

* Brazil GDP data, interest-rate decision due Wednesday * U.S. and U.K. trading holidays keep volumes low * Mexico's IPC down 0.93 pct, Brazil's Bovespa index flat By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, while Brazilian stocks barely changed in anticipation of the country's key economic data later in the week. With U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day weekend and the British bourse also closed, trading was sluggish. * Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.93 percent to 40,144.65 points. A 3.52 percent slide in the share price of bank Grupo Banorte was offset by a 1.31 percent gain in the shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's banking wing Grupo Financiero Inbursa. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.02 percent to 56,395.94 - near Friday's closing levels - as a 3.05 percent gain in the shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA offset a 2.23 percent drop in the stock of troubled oil producer OGX. * Economists in a weekly central bank poll released Monday trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.93 percent from 2.98 percent. Brazil will release its first-quarter GDP results on Wednesday, the same day that the central bank issues its latest monetary policy decision. * Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.62 percent to close at 4,171.25 points, led by a 2.53 percent drop in the shares of bank Banco Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2142 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,632.15 -0.54 -4.36 Brazil Bovespa 56,395.94 -0.02 -7.47 Mexico IPC 40,144.65 -0.93 -8.15 Chile IPSA 4,171.25 -0.62 -3.03 Chile IGPA 20,581.65 -0.45 -2.32 Argentina MerVal 3,530.91 0.6 23.71 Colombia IGBC 13,478.17 0.09 6.41 Peru IGRA 16,418.54 -0.22 -20.41 Venezuela IBC 805,701.25 -0.04 70.90