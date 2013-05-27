FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's stocks drop, Brazil shares flat before data
#Market News
May 27, 2013 / 10:30 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's stocks drop, Brazil shares flat before data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil GDP data, interest-rate decision due Wednesday
    * U.S. and U.K. trading holidays keep volumes low
    * Mexico's IPC down 0.93 pct, Brazil's Bovespa index flat

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Monday, while Brazilian stocks barely changed in
anticipation of the country's key economic data later in the
week.
    With U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day weekend and the
British bourse also closed, trading was sluggish.
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.93 percent to
40,144.65 points. A 3.52 percent slide in the share price of
bank Grupo Banorte was offset by a 1.31 percent
gain in the shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's banking wing
Grupo Financiero Inbursa.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.02
percent to 56,395.94 - near Friday's closing levels - as a 3.05
percent gain in the shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA
 offset a 2.23 percent drop in the stock of troubled
oil producer OGX.
    * Economists in a weekly central bank poll released Monday
trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year
to 2.93 percent from 2.98 percent. Brazil will release its
first-quarter GDP results on Wednesday, the same day that the
central bank issues its latest monetary policy decision.
    * Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.62 percent to close
at 4,171.25 points, led by a 2.53 percent drop in the shares of
bank Banco Chile. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2142 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %  year-to-da
                        Latest              change        te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                   3,632.15       -0.54       -4.36
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              56,395.94       -0.02       -7.47
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                  40,144.65       -0.93       -8.15
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                   4,171.25       -0.62       -3.03
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                  20,581.65       -0.45       -2.32
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal             3,530.91         0.6       23.71
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC               13,478.17        0.09        6.41
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                   16,418.54       -0.22      -20.41
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC              805,701.25       -0.04       70.90

