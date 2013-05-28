FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks soar on Japan, European stimulus pledge
May 28, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks soar on Japan, European stimulus pledge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose to their
highest levels since late March on Tuesday after Japanese and
European central banks pledged to  continue with monetary
stimulus programs.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.64 percent to
56,036.26 points, while Chile's IPSA dropped 0.78
percent to 4,138.88 points.
    ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the
monetary stimulus policy would stay as long as necessary. On
Tuesday, Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was
vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.
  
    Emerging markets recoiled after U.S. Federal Reserve Bank
Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the central bank may
decide to decrease its bond purchases gradually in the next few
policy meetings if data shows the U.S. economy is gaining steam.
    Emerging markets like Mexico have lured investors who have
sought higher returns in riskier assets. 
    * In Mexico's IPC, which added 1.54 percent to close
at 40,764.04 points, telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, drove gains, rising 2.99 percent. 
    * In Brazil, troubled oil producer OGX fell 5.14
percent, driving losses, while iron ore miner Vale 
dropped 1.59 percent.
    * Chilean retailer Falabella added 1.84 percent the
day after the company announced it would enter the Brazilian
market. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2254 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,632.88        0.02       -4.34
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             56,036.26       -0.64       -8.07
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 40,764.04        1.54       -6.73
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  4,138.88       -0.78       -3.78
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 20,448.66       -0.65       -2.95
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            3,421.56       -3.09       19.87
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              13,561.61        0.62        7.07
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,259.62       -0.97      -21.18
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             812,538.06        0.85       72.35

