EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks soar on Japan, European stimulus pledge

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose to their highest levels since late March on Tuesday after Japanese and European central banks pledged to continue with monetary stimulus programs. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.64 percent to 56,036.26 points, while Chile's IPSA dropped 0.78 percent to 4,138.88 points. ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the monetary stimulus policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable. Emerging markets recoiled after U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the central bank may decide to decrease its bond purchases gradually in the next few policy meetings if data shows the U.S. economy is gaining steam. Emerging markets like Mexico have lured investors who have sought higher returns in riskier assets. * In Mexico's IPC, which added 1.54 percent to close at 40,764.04 points, telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, drove gains, rising 2.99 percent. * In Brazil, troubled oil producer OGX fell 5.14 percent, driving losses, while iron ore miner Vale dropped 1.59 percent. * Chilean retailer Falabella added 1.84 percent the day after the company announced it would enter the Brazilian market. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2254 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,632.88 0.02 -4.34 Brazil Bovespa 56,036.26 -0.64 -8.07 Mexico IPC 40,764.04 1.54 -6.73 Chile IPSA 4,138.88 -0.78 -3.78 Chile IGPA 20,448.66 -0.65 -2.95 Argentina MerVal 3,421.56 -3.09 19.87 Colombia IGBC 13,561.61 0.62 7.07 Peru IGRA 16,259.62 -0.97 -21.18 Venezuela IBC 812,538.06 0.85 72.35