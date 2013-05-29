FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's stocks drop on tepid data, weaker real
May 29, 2013 / 10:00 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's stocks drop on tepid data, weaker real

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 8 to show Gol Linhas shares dropped 8.13
percent and not 9.95 percent)
    * Brazil's GDP data falls short, real drops against dollar
    * Brazil's Bovespa slides 2.5 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 0.3
pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks posted the
biggest decline in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed
Latin America's largest economy grew less than expected in the
first quarter, while a sharp drop in Brazil's real currency hurt
shares of those companies that hold dollar-denominated debt.
    Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.31 percent to 40,638.97
points, while Chile's bourse dipped 0.1 percent.
    Economic growth data released on Wednesday showed President
Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid
manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by
rising inflation, grew more conservative. 
    Brazil's currency, the real, has been weakening
against the U.S. dollar for five straight weeks on concerns
about slackening demand for raw materials, Brazil's main export,
and a possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures that have
bolstered the appetite for emerging market currencies.
    Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega's comments that he
sees no need for intervention in the currency market sparked a
sharp devaluation of the real, which at one point weakened to
nearly a six-month low. It also drove down shares of companies
that are most exposed to exchange-rate risk.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.5
percent to 54,634.69, with shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes, the oil company controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing 9.64 percent.
    * Shares of heavily-indebted telecommunications conglomerate
Grupo Oi SA dropped more than 7 percent. Of Oi's
total debt, 38 percent is denominated in a foreign currency.
    * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
, where nearly three-quarters of debt is
dollar-denominated, dropped 8.13 percent. Operating costs such
as fuel and spare parts are heavily concentrated in dollars
while most revenue comes from domestic traffic.
    * Mexico's IPC index closed down as shares of
telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican
tycoon Carlos Slim,  shed 1.33 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index closed down 0.10 percent as
shares of Banco Santander Chile fell 1.47 percent.
       Latin America's key stock indexes at 2133 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %  year-to-da
                        Latest              change        te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                   3,555.38       -2.13       -6.38
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              54,634.69        -2.5      -10.36
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                  40,638.97       -0.31       -7.02
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                   4,134.56        -0.1       -3.88
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                  20,431.73       -0.08       -3.03
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal             3,474.06        1.53       21.71
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC               13,504.57       -0.42        6.62
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                   16,110.10       -0.92      -21.91
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC              809,540.38       -0.37       71.72
                                                    
 
    

 (Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
