EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall, led by construction, Batista companies

* Brazil markets reopen after Thursday holiday * Brazil Bovespa slips 1.49 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks were on track to post a fifth consecutive monthly loss on Friday, led lower by construction companies in the first day of trading since Wednesday's surprise 50-point interest rate hike by the central bank. Brazilian markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday, and trading was light on Friday. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.47 percent and Chile's bourse was up 0.57 percent after two pieces of positive data from the United States, the world's largest economy.. Investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high inflation in Brazil and reducing their bets on the Bovespa. Inflation prompted the central bank to raise interest rates to 8 percent on Wednesday even after weaker-than-expected GDP data. "This was supposed to be a good year for the bourse, but the numbers are showing that it's not going to turn out like that," said Flávio Barros of local brokerage Grau Gestao de Ativos. * Shares in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's energy and logistics empire fell, with oil firm OGX off 1.33 percent and mining company MMX Mineracao down 3.68 percent. * PDG Realty, one of Brazil's biggest homebuilders, fell 4.49 percent while Rossi Residencial was off 5 percent. * The Bovespa index was down 1.49 percent on the day and 1.86 percent from the end of April. * TV Azteca rose 7.9 percent, leading gains on Mexico's IPC. * Chile's largest retailer, Falabella, rose 1.87 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 16 20 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % Latest % change change MSCI LatAm 3,495.81 -1.25 -6.79 Brazil Bovespa 53,821.52 -1.49 -11.70 Mexico IPC 41,177.66 0.47 -5.78 Chile IPSA 4,161.64 0.57 -3.25 Chile IGPA 20,553.99 0.48 -2.45 Argentina MerVal 3,484.32 -0.86 22.07 Colombia IGBC 13,596.23 0.38 7.35 Peru IGRA 16,006.76 -0.56 -22.41 Venezuela IBC 810,426.31 0.02 71.91