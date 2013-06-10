EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip as Vale, JBS weigh

* Disappointing China economic data drives Vale lower * JBS shares drop on Marfrig poultry division purchase * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.14 pct By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Monday as weak economic growth data from key trade partner China weighed on shares of mining firm Vale and shares of meatpacker JBS dropped after the company announced a major acquisition. Mexico's IPC index rose its most in over a week, while Chile's bourse fell the most in nearly two months. Data released over the weekend showed a slowdown in Chinese economic growth, leading investors to sell shares in Latin American commodities producers, many of which count China as their biggest customer. "The falling trend in the Bovespa is due to the China data, though Friday's decline was quite ugly, so that's keeping us from falling much further," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for the third session in four, dropping to its lowest level since Oct. 2011. * Shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which often track the outlook for Chinese economic growth, slid 1.2 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. * Shares of meatpacker JBS SA fell 7 percent after the company announced it would take over poultry and pork producer Seara Brasil from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA . Analysts cited the additional debt load on JBS as a reason for the stock's decline. * Marfrig shares jumped 6.5 percent on the deal, as investors welcomed the resulting reduction in debt levels. * Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's losses, as shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.4 percent. * Chile's IPSA index fell for the fourth straight session, driven by a 3.4 percent loss in retailer Cencosud * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the IPSA may be due to rise in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1631 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,385.57 -0.5 -10.4 Brazil Bovespa 51,445.44 -0.34 -15.60 Mexico IPC 40,690.58 1.14 -6.90 Chile IPSA 4,071.15 -1.17 -5.35 Chile IGPA 20,197.68 -0.94 -4.14 Argentina MerVal 3,420.57 -0.84 19.84 Colombia IGBC 13,366.56 -0.03 -9.17 Peru IGRA 16,110.26 -0.03 -21.91 Venezuela IBC 843,508.88 3.94 78.92