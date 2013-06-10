FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip as Vale, JBS weigh
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip as Vale, JBS weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Disappointing China economic data drives Vale lower
    * JBS shares drop on Marfrig poultry division purchase
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.14 pct

    By Asher Levine and Roberta Vilas Boas
    SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Monday as weak economic growth data from key trade partner China
weighed on shares of mining firm Vale and shares of meatpacker
JBS dropped after the company announced a major acquisition.
    Mexico's IPC index rose its most in over a week,
while Chile's bourse fell the most in nearly two months.
    Data released over the weekend showed a slowdown in Chinese
economic growth, leading investors to sell shares in Latin
American commodities producers, many of which count China as
their biggest customer. 
    "The falling trend in the Bovespa is due to the China data,
though Friday's decline was quite ugly, so that's keeping us
from falling much further," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, a
strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for
the third session in four, dropping to its lowest level since
Oct. 2011.
    * Shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which
often track the outlook for Chinese economic growth, slid 1.2
percent, contributing most to the index's losses.
    * Shares of meatpacker JBS SA fell 7 percent
after the company announced it would take over poultry and pork
producer Seara Brasil from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA
. Analysts cited the additional debt load on JBS as a
reason for the stock's decline.
    * Marfrig shares jumped 6.5 percent on the deal, as
investors welcomed the resulting reduction in debt levels.
    * Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's
losses, as shares of retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico 
rose 1.4 percent.
    * Chile's IPSA index fell for the fourth straight
session, driven by a 3.4 percent loss in retailer Cencosud
 
    * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the IPSA may be
due to rise in coming sessions.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1631 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,385.57      -0.5     -10.4
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               51,445.44     -0.34    -15.60
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,690.58      1.14     -6.90
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,071.15     -1.17     -5.35
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   20,197.68     -0.94     -4.14
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,420.57     -0.84     19.84
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,366.56     -0.03     -9.17
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,110.26     -0.03    -21.91
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               843,508.88      3.94     78.92

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
