EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop amid global selloff
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop amid global selloff

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* BOJ holds off on new stimulus, end of Fed stimulus eyed
    * Commodities shares lead selloff in Latam stocks
    * Bovespa falls 2.16 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.9 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped
on Tuesday as part of a global equities selloff, as investors
worried that the world's central banks might slow down monetary
stimulus.
    Mexico's IPC index fell its most in nearly a week,
while Chile's bourse dropped for the fifth straight
session.
    The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary
stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking
investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may take similar
steps in the United States.  
   The Fed's program provides a steady source of dollars that
investors seeking higher returns often put to work in emerging
markets.
    "The markets seem to be exaggerating a bit," said Joao Pedro
Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis,
Brazil. "Here, there is also a very exaggerated pessimism around
the Brazilian stock market and the economy. I don't see a change
in the outlook for fundamentals, but looking at the stock
market...it is very cheap in relative terms."
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for
the third straight session and briefly dropped below 50,000
points, a level the index has not traded below since October,
2011.
    * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
fell to its most "oversold" level in more than a year,
indicating stocks may be due to rebound. Analysts expected
strong technical support near 48,000 points.
    * Shares of commodities exporters, which tend to attract
foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian stocks, fell
broadly. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 2.17 percent, while mining
firm Vale SA dropped 2.24 percent.
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session
in three after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in
April fell far short of expectations. 
    * Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 2.09
percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while cement
producer Cemex fell 1.63 percent.
    * Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest levels since
Nov. 2011, as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 1.95
percent.
    * Shares of Latam Airlines Group rose 0.37 percent
after the company announced on Tuesday that it plans to spend
around $11 billion to boost its fleet. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,322.14     -1.18    -11.48
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               50,207.97     -2.16    -17.63
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,354.85      -0.9     -7.67
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    4,002.39      -0.7     -6.95
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,914.54     -0.59     -5.49
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,389.26     -0.71     18.74
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,288.86     -0.58     -9.70
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,031.23     -0.71    -22.29
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               844,620.50      0.33     79.16

