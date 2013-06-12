FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Banorte shares send Mexican stocks to near year-low
June 12, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Banorte shares send Mexican stocks to near year-low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banorte announces global share offering, stock plummets
    * Bovespa volatile ahead of index futures expiration
    * Mexico IPC down 1.85 pct, Brazil Bovespa little-changed

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell to their
lowest level in nearly a year on Wednesday, driven by a sharp
fall in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte after
the company said it was planning a share offering in Mexico and
abroad.
    Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest lender by assets, said the
up to $3 billion offer would include a primary public offering
in Mexico, and a private offering in some foreign markets,
including the United States. 
    Shares of Banorte fell 5.7 percent on the outlook for
dilution in the stock, their biggest one-day decline since
October 2011. The drop contributed to a 1.85 percent fall in
Mexico's IPC index.
    Other Latin American indexes were virtually unchanged from
the previous session. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index returned
early gains to trade nearly flat, with investors eyeing the
expiration of index futures contracts at the close of trading.
    "The market should remain volatile," said William Castro
Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It's not
the kind of day where we have enough certainty to drive buying."
    Shares of pulp and paper producer Klabin fell 8.4
percent after the company said late Tuesday that it would build
a 5.3-billion-real ($2.47 billion) cellulose mill and reorganize
the company's shareholding structure, including plans for a 1.7
billion real sale of new unit shares. Each unit share will
represent one old common share and four old preferred shares.
 
    Chile's bourse was virtually unchanged, capping a
five-day slide that saw the index drop 5.6 percent.
    Shares of regional energy group Endesa Chile fell
1.48 percent, offsetting a 1 percent rise in shares of lender
BCI.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1539 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,286.91     -0.27    -13.22
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               49,791.71      0.04    -18.31
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   39,150.77     -1.85    -10.42
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,962.52     -0.01     -7.88
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,737.23     -0.02     -6.33
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,341.29     -0.04     17.06
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,240.40     -0.09    -10.03
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,707.15     -0.04    -23.86
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               853,299.25       0.2     81.00

