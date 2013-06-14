FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on profit-taking, stimulus worries
June 14, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on profit-taking, stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil economic data better than expected
    * Possible end to global stimulus measures still weighs
    * Bovespa falls 2.15 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.54 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Friday as investors took profits a day after the country's
benchmark index rose to its highest level in three months, while
continued uncertainty surrounding global monetary stimulus
programs continued to roil the region's markets. 
    Mexico's IPC index dropped to a level it has not
closed below in nearly a year, while Chile's bourse 
edged higher.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 2.15 percent to
close at 49,332.34 points. The index rose by 2.5 percent in the
previous session on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.
    Economic activity in Brazil rose slightly more than expected
in April according to central bank data released Friday.
    Yet concerns about the world's central bank's bond-buying
schemes - which have boosted the region's emerging markets as
investors seek higher returns in riskier assets - continued to
weigh on the Brazilian and Mexican bourses. 
    * Brazilian state-oil monopoly Petrobras drove
losses in the Bovespa, falling 3.94 percent. Troubled oil
competitor OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, fell 7.62 percent. 
    * Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, dragged down
Mexico's IPC index, the day after it said it plans to
sell up to $3 billion in its shares, losing 2.42 percent. 
    * Chile's IPSA index rose slightly for the second
straight session, led by a 2.93 percent rise in shares of bank
Banco Chile.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2310 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %  year-to-da
                        Latest              change        te %
                                                        change
 MSCI LatAm                   3,283.02       -0.63      -13.55
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa              49,332.34       -2.15      -19.06
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                  39,269.30       -0.54      -10.15
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                   3,990.21        0.22       -7.23
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                  19,832.08        0.21       -5.88
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal             3,199.92       -1.36       12.11
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC               13,143.92        0.54        3.78
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                   16,437.48        0.55      -20.32
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC              878,996.06        1.71       86.45

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
