EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hurt as Batista's OGX, MMX tumble

* By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by a decline in shares of oil producer OGX and mining company MMX, both controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, whose holdings have suffered a sharp sell-off this year. OGX declined 15.46 percent, while MMX dropped 14.38 percent, pulling the Bovespa stock index 0.49 percent into the red. Last Friday, ratings agency Fitch downgraded OGX debt to CCC, in the latest blow to the oil company, whose share price has fallen more than 80 percent this year. "It seems the market's distrust of Eike Batista's shares knows no end," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an equities trader at Renascença DTVM brokerage. "They're still in the eye of the storm." Batista's energy, logistics and mining empire has faced steep losses after missed profit and production targets. He had become Brazil's richest man in recent years, raising billions of dollars by listing the companies amid booming appetite for Brazilian commodity and energy projects. But his standing and his wealth have been eroded over the past year, as the sell-off slashed billions of dollars from the market value of his holdings. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.71 percent, while Chile's bourse ended a two-day rally. * Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gained 1.09 percent after a Brazilian appeals court reversed itself on Friday and suspended an order requiring the company to pay 7.39 billion reais ($3.44 billion) in back taxes. * Petrobras shares received another boost after Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual Group SA agreed to buy 50 percent of Petrobras' African operations. The $1.53 billion deal will help finance Petrobras' $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program. * Embraer shares climbed 6.35 percent after the company unveiled up to 365 potential orders for its revamped E-Jet aircraft at the Paris Airshow, including a firm order for 100 E-175s from U.S. company SkyWest Inc. * In Chile, shares of Banco Chile declined 2.18 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2215 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,288.29 0.16 -13.42 Brazil Bovespa 49,088.65 -0.49 -19.46 Mexico IPC 39,549.46 0.71 -9.51 Chile IPSA 3,972.59 -0.44 -7.64 Chile IGPA 19,733.76 -0.5 -6.34 Argentina MerVal 3,100.35 -3.11 8.62 Colombia IGBC 13,171.81 0.21 4.00 Peru IGRA 16,645.70 1.27 -19.31 Venezuela IBC 943,064.25 7.29 100.04