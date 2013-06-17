FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hurt as Batista's OGX, MMX tumble
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hurt as Batista's OGX, MMX tumble

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Monday, dragged down by a decline in shares of oil producer OGX
 and mining company MMX, both controlled by
billionaire Eike Batista, whose holdings have suffered a sharp
sell-off this year.
    OGX declined 15.46 percent, while MMX dropped
14.38 percent, pulling the Bovespa stock index 0.49
percent into the red.
    Last Friday, ratings agency Fitch downgraded OGX debt to
CCC, in the latest blow to the oil company, whose share price
has fallen more than 80 percent this year.
    "It seems the market's distrust of Eike Batista's shares
knows no end," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an equities trader at
Renascença DTVM brokerage. "They're still in the eye of the
storm."
    Batista's energy, logistics and mining empire has faced
steep losses after missed profit and production targets.
    He had become Brazil's richest man in recent years, raising
billions of dollars by listing the companies amid booming
appetite for Brazilian commodity and energy projects.
    But his standing and his wealth have been eroded over the
past year, as the sell-off slashed billions of dollars from the
market value of his holdings.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.71 percent, while Chile's
bourse ended a two-day rally.
    * Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, gained 1.09 percent after a Brazilian appeals court
reversed itself on Friday and suspended an order requiring the
company to pay 7.39 billion reais ($3.44 billion) in back taxes.
 
    * Petrobras shares received another boost after Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual Group SA agreed to buy
50 percent of Petrobras' African operations. The $1.53 billion
deal will help finance Petrobras' $237 billion, five-year
investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.
 
    * Embraer shares climbed 6.35 percent after the
company unveiled up to 365 potential orders for its revamped
E-Jet aircraft at the Paris Airshow, including a firm order for
100 E-175s from U.S. company SkyWest Inc.
 
    * In Chile, shares of Banco Chile declined 2.18
percent, contributing most to the index's losses.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2215 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %  year-to-da
                      Latest              change        te %
                                                      change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,288.29        0.16      -13.42
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa            49,088.65       -0.49      -19.46
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                39,549.46        0.71       -9.51
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                 3,972.59       -0.44       -7.64
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                19,733.76        -0.5       -6.34
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal           3,100.35       -3.11        8.62
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC             13,171.81        0.21        4.00
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 16,645.70        1.27      -19.31
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC            943,064.25        7.29      100.04

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.