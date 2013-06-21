EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as Fed continues to weigh

* Bovespa pulls back from Thursday's late correction * Chile, Mexico bourses track U.S. market rebound * Brazil Bovespa drops 1.35 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.42 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dropped on Friday as the outlook for tighter global liquidity conditions continued to weigh on the most widely traded shares. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index both recovered slightly from the previous session's selloff, in line with markets abroad. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped nearly 2 percent before finding technical support near 47,500 points. The index staged a late-day recovery in the previous session when bargain-hunters stepped in following sharp losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it would taper down its bond-buying program. "Today we are readjusting to something that shouldn't have happened yesterday, which was the late correction," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with asset management firm Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's current account deficit widened in May as the trade balance remained weak, central bank data showed on Friday, reflecting the deterioration of the country's external accounts this year. "The market is reacting not just the Fed but the entire deterioration of public finances in Brazil," Bandeira said. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.23 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while shares of rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, lost 2.3 percent. Shares of electric utility Companhia Paranaense de Energia SA, known as Copel, plunged 13 percent on concerns that the state of Parana, Copel's controlling shareholder, would attempt to prevent the company from raising rates. Mexico's IPC index rose slightly as bargain-hunters picked up shares the day after Mexican stocks posted their biggest one-day drop since Sept. 2011. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 3.33 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while mining firm Grupo Mexico added 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index also recovered slightly, boosted by a 1.47 percent rise in shares of retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1416 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,034.79 -0.18 -19.95 Brazil Bovespa 47,562.95 -1.35 -21.97 Mexico IPC 37,673.55 0.42 -13.80 Chile IPSA 3,855.41 0.76 -10.37 Chile IGPA 19,260.20 0.59 -8.59 Argentina MerVal 3,070.86 0.75 7.59 Colombia IGBC 12,984.73 0.17 -11.76 Peru IGRA 15,792.86 0.3 -23.44 Venezuela IBC 966,334.56 1.21 104.98