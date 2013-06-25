EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on central bank reassurances

* China central bank signals liquidity risk 'under control' * Fed officials calm market fears over stimulus tapering * Brazil Bovespa gains 2.02 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.02 pct By Asher Levine and Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday, helped by reassurances from Chinese and U.S. central bank officials that they were not about to turn off the flow of liquidity that has supported financial markets. Bourses in Brazil, Chile and Mexico strengthened in unison for the first time since the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement last week of a timetable for reining in its bond-buying program, which will likely decrease investor appetite for risky assets. Brazil's Bovespa gained 2.02 percent to close at 46,893, led by a 17.86 rise in shares of MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, an iron ore mining company owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. The rise came as China's central bank calmed investor concerns over a potential banking crisis by signaling that liquidity risk is "under control." China, which is Brazil's top trading partner, is a key market for Latin American raw material exports such as iron ore, soybeans, petroleum and copper. The Bovespa's sharp rise came a day after the bourse fell to its lowest level in four year, and it is still near lows not seen since May 2009. * Mexico's IPC index, led by a 7.58 percent rise in shares of airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario Pacifico , strengthened 1.02 percent to close at 3,7901.77, a day after hitting a near one-year low. * Chile's bourse gained 0.5 percent - its largest expansion in nearly two weeks - to snap a four-day slide, boosted by a 3.5 percent rise in shares of mining and steel firm CAP. * Latin American markets were also buoyed after two officials of the Federal Reserve suggested on Monday that the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program would not be cut back as quickly as markets have priced in over recent days. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2150 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,029.0 2.05 -20.24 4 Brazil Bovespa 46,893. 2.02 -23.07 04 Mexico IPC 37,901. 1.02 -13.28 77 Chile IPSA 3,821.2 0.5 -11.16 6 Chile IGPA 19,098. 0.48 -9.36 75 Argentina MerVal 3,013.1 -0.26 5.57 5 Colombia IGBC 12,418. -1.04 -15.61 28 Peru IGRA 15,328. 0.51 -25.69 74 Venezuela IBC 976,458 0.4 107.12 .44