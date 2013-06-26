FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Chilean stocks climb at fastest pace in over 1 year
June 26, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican, Chilean stocks climb at fastest pace in over 1 year

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak U.S. data calms fears of end to monetary easing
    * ECB's Draghi says stimulus to remain for 'foreseeable
future'
    * Mexico IPC up 2.38 pct, Chile IPSA up 2.15 percent


    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Luc Cohen
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican and
Chilean stocks rose by the most in more than a year on
Wednesday, after weak U.S. economic data and comments from the
European central bank pointed to continued monetary stimulus,
which boosts appetite for risky assets.
    U.S. first quarter growth was revised downward significantly
on Wednesday, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve would
withdraw its monetary stimulus early.
    Latin American bourses tumbled last week after the Federal
Reserve gave a roadmap for winding down the U.S. central bank's
asset-buying scheme, which has drawn investors to emerging
markets by keeping U.S. interest rates low.    
    Shares were also buoyed after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the ECB would not
be scaling back its stimulus in the "foreseeable future."
 
    * Mexico's IPC index rose by 2.38 percent to close at
38,805.27 points, in the IPC's biggest 1-day gain since January
2012, just two days after the index hit a one-year low. The
gains were led by a 2.96 percent uptick in shares of billionaire
Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm America Movil. 
    * The peso's weakness contributed in part to the rally, said
Luis Rodriguez, director of analysis at brokerage firm Finamex.
He said the market would have to cross 39,000 on Thursday to
confirm the upward movement.
    *  A 3.5 percent rise in shares of retailer Falabella
 buoyed a 2.15 percent climb in Chile's leading stock
index, its biggest rise since November 2011. The index
closed at 3,903.31. 
    * Brazil's Bovespa pared gains, closing up 0.59
percent at 47,171.98, after climbing more than 1.5 percent
earlier in the session. Oil and gas company OGX Petroleo
, owned by billionaire Eike Batista, led gains with a
12.05 percent rise. 
    * "We are seeing improvement in the global perspective for
risk aversion," said Newton Rosa, chief economist of SulAmerica
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The news of the Fed's eventual
stimulus tapering has settled in."
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2134 GMT:
 Stock indexes                  daily   YTD %
                                    %  change
                      Latest   change  
 MSCI LatAm           3,091.5    2.06   -18.6
                            3          
 Brazil Bovespa       47,171.    0.59  -22.61
                           98          
 Mexico IPC           38,805.    2.38  -11.21
                           27          
 Chile IPSA           3,903.3    2.15   -9.25
                            1          
 Chile IGPA           19,404.     1.6   -7.91
                           11          
 Argentina MerVal     2,966.5   -1.54    3.93
                            1          
 Colombia IGBC        12,544.    1.02  -14.76
                           51          
 Peru IGRA            15,134.   -1.27  -26.64
                           25          
 Venezuela IBC        987,565    1.14  109.48
                          .13

