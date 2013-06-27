FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as stimulus concerns ease
June 27, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as stimulus concerns ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets continue to price in weak U.S. GDP data
    * Brazil Bovespa extends rally, gains 1.3 pct
    * Mexico IPC up 1.36 percent, Chile's IPSA climbs 0.67
percent

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose for the
third straight session on Thursday as investor concerns over a
potential reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve continued to ease.
    Mexico's IPC index touched its highest level in over
a week, while Chile's bourse continued towards its best
weekly performance in six months.
    U.S. first quarter growth was revised downward significantly
on Wednesday, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve would
maintain the pace of its bond-buying program which has boosted
global stock markets.
    Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, in
line with analysts' expectations. 
    "In the past we used to root for strong numbers from the
United States, which would show economic strength, but now we
hope to see the numbers either stable or worse so that we'll
continue to see stimulus," Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with
H.Commcor in Sao Paulo, said.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.3
percent, but it was still on track to post a monthly loss of
more than 10 percent which would be its worst in over a year.
    "We haven't necessarily reached the bottom of the well.
There are a lot of challenges that companies are facing right
now, which we will only see when second-quarter results come
out," Santos said, citing the impact of a weaker local currency
on Brazilian firms as an example.
    Shares of mining firm Vale SA rose 1.5 percent,
while those of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, added 1.6 percent. 
    Both stocks tend to attract a significant share of foreign
investors looking for exposure to Brazil's market and often rise
or fall based on global risk appetite.
    Steelmaker Gerdau SA rose 3.3 percent after
Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised its recommendation on the shares
to "buy," saying recent declines in the stock were probably
overdone. 
    Mexico's IPC index rallied for a third straight session,
adding 1.36 percent to 39,333.81.
    Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 2 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte climbed 3.2 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.67 percent to 3,929.42 as shares
of conglomerate Copec advanced 1.4 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1404 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,151.75      1.95     -18.6
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               47,786.35       1.3    -21.60
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   39,333.81      1.36    -10.00
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,929.42      0.67     -8.65
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,506.24      0.53     -7.42
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              2,969.13      0.08      4.02
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                12,579.43      0.28    -14.52
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,150.88      0.11    -26.56
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                     0.00         0   -100.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
