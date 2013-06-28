EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on last trading day of quarter

* Bovespa headed for weakest quarter in nearly 5 years * Central bank sees growth down and inflation up * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC rises 1.15 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Friday, keeping the benchmark Bovespa index on track to close the quarter with its weakest performance since the last three months of 2008. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse rallied for the fourth straight session. Despite three continuous days of slight gains in the Bovespa following reassurances from central bankers in the United States, Europe, and China that monetary stimulus would continue, weak projections for growth and a strong dollar contributed to a dismal quarter for Brazilian stocks. That trend continued on Friday, as investors sold off shares of commodities exporters and homebuilders to take advantage of recent gains. "Movements in the Bovespa are pretty delicate right now, and a slight fall at the end of the quarter was not unexpected," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at brokerage firm Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index on Friday fell 0.9 percent to 47,180.88, a drop of more than 16 percent from the index's closing on March 31. Homebuilder PDG Realty dropped 4.6 percent, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.7 percent. Mexico's IPC index broke past 40,000 points for the first time in more than two weeks, gaining 1.01 percent. Shares of America Movil, the telecommunications company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.78 percent to 3,992.92 as shares of regional energy group Enersis added 2.6 percent. The index has faced technical resistance near 4,000 points for over two weeks. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1533 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,149.80 -0.27 -16.84 Brazil Bovespa 47,180.88 -0.9 -22.59 Mexico IPC 40,106.31 1.15 -8.24 Chile IPSA 3,992.92 0.78 -7.17 Chile IGPA 19,725.72 0.52 -6.38 Argentina MerVal 2,932.83 -0.28 2.75 Colombia IGBC 12,588.25 0.35 -14.46 Peru IGRA 15,296.56 0.86 -25.85 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00