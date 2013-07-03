EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks volatile, OGX slide offsets bargain-hunting

* OGX shares down 50 pct this week as firm exits oilfields * Petrobras shares rally following Tuesday rout * Brazil Bovespa down 0.11 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.57 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks swung widely on Wednesday as bargain hunters picked up cheap shares the day after the Bovespa index posted its biggest drop in nearly two years, though shares of oil producer OGX extended a rout that caused the stock to fall over 50 percent this week alone. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse both extended recent losses. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.11 percent in a volatile session, briefly falling below 45,000 points, a level the index has not closed below in over four years. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, fell for the fifth straight session, losing 15.6 percent to 0.38 reais, a record low. OGX pulled three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending on Monday, though the company said on Wednesday that it would be able to cover medium-term obligations. Brazil's securities regulator on Wednesday began a probe into the embattled company's market disclosure standards. Port operator LLX Logistica SA and mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, both part of Batista's EBX Group, fell 6.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively. "The crisis in the EBX Group is a strong component of the market's fall, but it's not the only thing," said Nathaniel Cezimbra, a research manager at BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "There is a widespread negative investor outlook on Brazil." The Bovespa posted its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years on Tuesday as disappointing economic data contributed to mounting concerns over the outlook for Latin America's largest economy. Some of the most widely traded shares rebounded on Wednesday as bargain-hunters stepped in. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 2.5 percent after having fallen their most in over a year in the previous session, while shares of steelmaker Usiminas rose 3.2 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight day, dropping 0.57 percent to 40,600.10. Mexican consumer confidence slid for the second month in a row and by the most since February, the national statistics office said on Wednesday. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.86 percent to 3,843.26 as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 1.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,070.91 -0.98 -18.34 Brazil Bovespa 45,181.20 -0.11 -25.87 Mexico IPC 40,600.10 -0.57 -7.11 Chile IPSA 3,843.26 -0.86 -10.65 Chile IGPA 19,099.45 -0.7 -9.35 Argentina MerVal 2,981.17 -0.43 4.45 Colombia IGBC 12,617.96 -0.98 -14.26 Peru IGRA 15,523.91 0.2 -24.75 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00