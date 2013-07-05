FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global liquidity outlook
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 10:10 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global liquidity outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S. jobs report for June better than expected
    * China to begin tightening credit
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.21 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.40 pct


    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on
Friday as better-than-expected U.S. labor data heightened
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to taper its
bond-buying program later this year. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index erased most of its
gains from the previous session, while Mexico's IPC index 
had its biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks and Chile's
bourse slipped for the fourth session in the last five.
    Abundant global liquidity from the world's major central
bank has supported demand for riskier emerging market assets
such as Latin American stocks.
    Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's announcement two weeks ago of a
timeline for ending the monetary stimulus sent Latin American
markets tumbling. 
    "Good news (in the United States) now means that the Bovespa
drops," said economist Andre Perfeito of Gradual Corretora in
Sao Paulo. "We are living in a moment of transition for foreign
investors." 
    China's government also said on Friday that it tightened
credit to end the Chinese economy's dependence on cheap debt.
 
    * Brazilian stocks fell 1.21 percent to close at 45,210
points, with a 5.08 percent drop in the share prices of
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras, driving losses. Petrobras shares closed Friday's
session at their lowest in 4-1/2 years.
    * Mexico's IPC index fell 1.40 percent to 40,623.09
points, with losses driven by a  1.36 percent drop in shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim.
    * Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.89 percent to
3,831.29 points, as shares of retailer Falabella lost
0.94 percent. The index posted a nearly 5 percent weekly loss,
its worst since May 2012.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2147 GMT:
 Stock indexes        Latest               daily % change
 MSCI LatAm           3,050.15             -1.9
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa       45,210.49            -1.21
                                           
 Mexico IPC           40,623.09            -1.4
                                           
 Chile                3,831.92             -0.89
 IPSA                                      
 Chile                19,019.50            -0.78
 IGPA                                      
 Argentina MerVal     3,063.69             -1.04
                                           
 Colombia IGBC        12,628.16            -0.78
                                           
 Peru                 15,181.70            -1.52
 IGRA                                      
 Venezuela IBC        0.00                 0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.