EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks fall on cautious energy reform proposal
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks fall on cautious energy reform proposal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico's energy overhaul less sweeping than hoped for by
investors
    * Brazilian stocks close at nearly two-month high
    * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.85 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.23
percent


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell on
Monday after the federal government  proposed a long-awaited
energy overhaul that investors say is less ambitious than many
had hoped.
    Brazilian stocks notched their fourth straight session of
gains to close at their highest level in nearly two months,
while Chile's bourse rose for the third straight day.
    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto presented his party's
plan on Monday that would alter the country's constitution and
allow private sector participation in energy production.
    The bill, intended to boost lagging production by state-run
oil monopoly Pemex, would allow for profit-sharing
contracts but not production-sharing agreements or concessions,
which were seen as the most attractive options for foreign
companies. 
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped 1.23 percent, its
largest single-day drop in more than two weeks, to close at
42,124.84 points. A 3.58 percent loss in Coca Cola bottler
Fomento Economico, known as Femsa, led losses.
    * Companies that had stood to gain from an ambitious energy
reform posted significant losses, as investors cashed out recent
rallies. Conglomerate Alfa lost 4.27 percent, and its
petrochemical subsidiary Alpek dropped 3.95 percent.
Chemical company Mexichem dropped 2.69 percent.
 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.85
percent to close at 50,299.49 points, its highest level since
June 13. An 8.89 percent gain in homebuilder PDG Realty SA
 led gains.
    * Chile's IPSA index posted slight gains, rising
0.16 percent to close at 3,785.04 points, as shares of bank
Banco de Chile gained 1.07 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT:
 Stock indexes               Latest     daily %  YTD % change
                                        change   
 MSCI LatAm                  3,270.97   -0.14    -13.87
 Brazil Bovespa              50,299.49  0.85     -17.48
 Mexico IPC                  42,124.84  -1.23    -3.62
 Chile IPSA                  3,785.04   0.16     -12.00
 Chile IGPA                  18,674.65  0.19     -11.37
 Argentina MerVal            3,668.83   1.48     28.54
 Colombia IGBC               13,734.29  0.22     -6.67
 Peru IGRA                   16,255.61  3.95     -21.20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
