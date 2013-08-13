FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on upbeat U.S. spending data
August 13, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on upbeat U.S. spending data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Upbeat U.S. data raises bets on Fed trimming stimulus
    * Brazil Bovespa headed toward first loss in a week
    * Bovespa down 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC near flat

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday, as positive U.S. consumer spending data added to signs
the Federal Reserve could begin slowing its bond-buying program
as soon as September.
    Mexico's IPC index adjusted slightly from a day of
sharp losses in the previous session, while Chile's bourse
 rose for the fourth session in a row.
    A gauge of U.S. retail sales rose in July at its fastest
pace since December, a sign that the world's biggest central
bank could move faster to scale back its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying program. 
    The Fed's stimulus has supported the appetite of investors
for riskier assets such as emerging-market equities.
    Signs that the Fed could begin to scale back bond buying
"weighs heavily on the Brazilian market," said Luiz Roberto
Monteiro, a senior analyst at brokerage firm Renascenca in Sao
Paulo. "The recent recovery in the Bovespa has been built almost
entirely on positive economic news from China, Japan and Europe.
The prospect of an end to U.S. stimulus will push down those
gains."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.45
percent at 50,073.57 points, led by losses for heavily weighted
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras.
    The shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais
SA, referred to as Usiminas, were down 1.9 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index was up 0.02 percent at 42,132.20
points, as the shares of mining and infrastructure company Grupo
Mexico rose 2.2 percent. Late on Monday, Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto announced an overhaul of Mexico's
energy industry to attract new foreign investment.
 
    Chile's IPSA index was down 0.12 percent at 3,780.50
points, as losses for energy and forestry company Empresas Copec
 offset gains for CFR Pharmaceuticals.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT:  
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                         Latest                change   change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,225.92       -1.38   -13.87
                                                       
 Brazil Bovespa                 50,073.57       -0.45   -17.85
                                                       
 Mexico IPC                     42,132.20        0.02    -3.60
                                                       
 Chile IPSA                      3,780.50       -0.12   -12.11
                                                       
 Chile IGPA                     18,654.93       -0.11   -11.46
                                                       
 Argentina MerVal                3,711.36        1.15    30.03
                                                       
 Colombia IGBC                  13,765.54        0.23    -6.46
                                                       
 Peru IGRA                      16,221.53       -0.21   -21.37
                                                       
 Venezuela IBC               1,249,789.00           0   165.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
