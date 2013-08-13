FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks lifted by Fed signal
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks lifted by Fed signal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed has no clear road-map for winding down asset-buying
    * Bovespa up 0.60 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.57 pct

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican stocks
rose on Tuesday, after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official
signaled economic performance remained too mixed to lay out a
detailed path for winding down its massive monthly bond-buying
program.
    Mexico's IPC index rose from a day of sharp losses in
the previous session when the government presented its bid to
overhaul the country's ailing energy sector, while Chile's
bourse fell 0.26 percent.
    Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday would not
rule out a modest pullback next month in its monetary stimulus
from $85 billion a month. 
    The Fed's stimulus has supported the appetite of investors
for riskier assets such as emerging-market equities.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.60
percent to 50,600.55 points, lifted by oil company OGX,
controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, which was up
4.69 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.57 percent to 42,366.45
points, as the shares of mining and infrastructure company Grupo
Mexico rose 4.76 percent. On Monday, Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto announced a broad reform bill aimed
at boosting output and attracting new private investment in the
country's oil, gas and electricity sectors. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %  year-to-da
                      Latest              change        te %
                                                      change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,246.33       -0.75      -14.52
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa            50,600.55         0.6      -16.98
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                42,366.45        0.57       -3.06
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                 3,775.22       -0.26      -12.23
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                18,640.03       -0.19      -11.53
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal           3,764.31         2.6       31.88
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC             13,827.29        0.68        9.17
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 16,362.32        0.66      -20.68
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC          1,249,789.00           0      165.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.