EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend rally for 6th day
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 6:27 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend rally for 6th day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index extended its rally for a sixth consecutive session
on Wednesday, buoyed by shares of state-run oil company
Petrobras and homebuilder PDG Realty. 
    Traders warned, however, that the market is vulnerable to
swings before the expiration of stock options and index futures
later in the session.
    Latin American stock markets in general were supported by
comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard,
a voter on the Fed's policy-setting group this year. His initial
remarks on low U.S. inflation suggested he continues to support
the continuity of the Fed's monetary stimulus. 
    The Fed's bond program, which some analysts believe could be
scaled back as early as next month, has for years supported
investors' appetite for risk assets in emerging markets.
    * Brazil's Bovespa index seesawed between a small
drop of 0.3 percent and gains of over 1.3 percent, in a volatile
session due to the expiration of stock options and index
futures.
    * Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
rose 3.3 percent to 16.91 reais, accounting for the largest
chunk of the Bovespa index's gains.
    * Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty rose for a
fifth consecutive session as investors continued to price in an
expected improvement in the company's profitability following a
turn-around plan announced by its executives. The company's
shares jumped 5.5 percent to 2.09 reais, also pushing the
Bovespa index higher.
    * On the other hand, shares of Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA
 fell 7.2 percent to 4.13 reais after the company
posted an unexpected second-quarter loss due to weak sales
growth, expanding payrolls and mounting debts. 
    * Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.7 percent, driven
higher by a 3.2 percent rise in shares of industrial
conglomerate Alfa 
    * Chile's IPSA index lost 0.6 percent, however, as
shares of retailer Falabella dropped 2.6 percent. 

    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1750 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                         Latest              
 MSCI LatAm               3,242.11    -0.13   -14.52
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa          50,790.13     0.37   -16.67
                                             
 Mexico IPC              42,638.63     0.64    -2.44
                                             
 Chile IPSA               3,754.17    -0.56   -12.72
                                             
 Chile IGPA              18,543.52    -0.52   -11.99
                                             
 Argentina MerVal         3,828.25     1.69    34.12
                                             
 Colombia IGBC           13,889.71     0.45    -5.61
                                             
 Peru IGRA               16,423.98     0.38   -20.39
                                             
 Venezuela IBC           1,287,285     23.9   173.06
                               .77

