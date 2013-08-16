EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed; steelmakers boost Brazil

* Gerdau, CSN contribute to gains on Brazil index * OGX, MMX up after rout in previous session * Brazil's Bovespa up 1.24 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.25 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's stock index rose above 51,000 points for the first time in more than two months on Friday, boosted by shares of steelmakers and by bargain hunters who snapped up stock of Eike Batista's debt-ridden EBX companies. Concerns over an expected rollback of the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying scheme continued to weigh on Latin American stock markets in general, however, keeping Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse in the red. Investors worry that the U.S. central bank may start cutting back on its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program as early as September, potentially reducing investors' appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.24 percent for its eighth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since September. It closed at 51,538.78, with an 8.53 percent jump in homebuilder PDG Realty leading gains. * After a steep June selloff, the index posted its sixth week of gains in eight, but analysts suggested that the Brazilian market is not ready to post further gains, decoupled from its peers. * In August, the index is on track for its strongest month since January 2012. * Gains for Brazil's largest steelmakers, including a 6.62 percent rise in shares of SA Gerdau and a 7.05 jump in Siderurgica also pulled the index up. * Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA and miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA of Batista's tottering EBX empire rose more than 6 percent, driven by bargain hunting. * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.25 percent on U.S. stimulus concerns to close at 42,049.70 points, as a 1.81 percent decline in shares of miner Grupo Mexico contributed most to the index's losses. * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.77 percent to close at 3,730.40 points, its third consecutive session of losses. Shares of retailer Falabella led losses in the index, dropping 2.14 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2028 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,172.27 -1.09 -15.55 Brazil Bovespa 51,538.78 1.24 -15.44 Mexico IPC 42,049.70 -0.25 -3.79 Chile IPSA 3,730.40 -0.77 -13.27 Chile IGPA 18,427.92 -0.72 -12.54 Argentina MerVal 3,815.29 -1.28 33.67 Colombia IGBC 13,770.31 -0.09 -6.43 Peru IGRA 16,525.49 0.1 -19.89