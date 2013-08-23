FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit 11-week high, Mexico dips
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit 11-week high, Mexico dips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bovespa firms to early June levels
    * Chile stocks snap losing streak
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks kept up
their winning streak on Friday after the central bank announced
a dollar liquidity boost, while Chile's bourse snapped a
seven-session slump without managing to pull off near 2-year
lows.   
    Mexico's IPC index continued a three-day losing
streak that has caused the index give up most of August's gains.
    Late on Thursday, the Brazilian central bank announced a
currency intervention plan that will provide $60 billion worth
of cash and insurance to the foreign exchange market by year
end. 
    The Bovespa rose 1.54 percent to 52,189.71, its 10th
session of gains in the last 13. 
    Homebuilder PDG Realty shares rose 7.11 percent,
leading the index's gains. 
    Mexico's IPC index shed 0.20 percent to 40,925.13,
led by losses in billionaire Carlos Slim's phone company
America Movil, whose shares fell 1.21 percent. 
    Chile's IPSA index snapped a seven-session slump,
adding 1.25 percent to 3,661.23, but the index was still
hovering around lows not seen since October 2011.
    Shares of lender Banco Santander Chile gained 2.44
percent, leading gains.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2011 GMT:
 Stock indexes          Latest      Daily pct    YTD pct
                                       change     change
 MSCI Latam               3,161.64       3.33     -19.44
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa          52,189.71       1.54     -14.38
                                               
 Mexico IPC              40,925.13       -0.2      -6.36
                                               
 Chile IPSA               3,661.23       1.25     -14.88
                                               
 Chile IGPA              18,155.42       1.01     -13.83
                                               
 Argentina MerVal         3,903.21      -1.02      36.75
                                               
 Colombia IGBC           13,626.53      -0.31      -7.40
                                               
 Peru IGRA               16,765.36       1.02     -18.73
                                               
 Venezuela IBC        1,310,159.40       2.77     177.91

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
