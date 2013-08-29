EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks mixed as Syria worries linger

* Banco do Brasil leads gains in Bovespa * Chile's IPSA snaps losing streak, Mexico extends slump * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.11 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.22 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks reversed a three-session slump and Chile's index gained as foreign investors returned to emerging market equities as uncertainty over possible military action against Syria continued to pressure global markets. But Mexico's IPC index dipped after data showed the U.S. economy accelerated sharply in the second quarter, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve could soon begin to wind down its massive stimulus program. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index inched up 0.11 percent to 49,921.88 points, trimming the sharpest weekly decline since early July. "We're seeing a recovery in the Bovespa from losses earlier this week, though the tendency is not a very strong one," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Lenders led the index's gains as a strong dollar and expectations of continued tightening of monetary policy, following an interest rate hike in Brazil on Wednesday, pushed up interest rate futures. Shares of state-owned Banco do Brasil SA were up 2.22 percent, while Banco Bradesco shares rose 1.5 percent. Weighing on the index's gains were shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, which fell 12.28 percent. Heavily-weighted mining giant Vale SA saw losses of 1.44 percent. Mexico's IPC index extended its seven-session slump, falling 0.22 percent to close at 39,162.49, its lowest level since late July. Shares of Wal Mart de Mexico led losses, falling 1.81 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.47 percent to close at 3,554.45, rising for the second session in twelve. The index was led higher by a 5.07-percent gain by shares in retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2154 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latam 3,032.51 Unch -20.15 Brazil Bovespa 49,921.88 0.11 -18.10 Mexico IPC 39,162.49 -0.22 -10.40 Chile IPSA 3,554.45 0.47 -17.36 Chile IGPA 17,710.22 0.32 -15.95 Argentina MerVal 3,922.35 -0.07 37.42 Colombia IGBC 13,656.07 -0.64 -7.20 Peru IGRA 16,652.22 0.79 -19.28 Venezuela IBC 1,350,456.68 0.31 186.46