EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on China data as Syria risk eases
September 2, 2013 / 9:32 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on China data as Syria risk eases

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. delays military action in Syria
    * China factory activity rises to highest in over a year
    * Brazil's Bovespa jumps 3.65 pct, biggest gain since 2012


    MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose
on Monday following the delay in possible U.S. military action
in Syria and encouraging manufacturing data from key trade
partner China.
    Commodities producers Vale and OGX drove Brazil's Bovespa
index to notch its biggest one-day gain in more than a
year while miner Grupo Mexico lifted Mexico's IPC index,
tracking copper prices upward.
    U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday he would seek
congressional authorization for punitive military action against
Syria, delaying the potential attack that rattled investors last
week. 
    "It's still an uncertain situation," said Pedro Galdi, a
broker with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "If there is an attack,
investors are going to be worried about the impact on the
region, on oil prices, on the global economy, but for now things
look to be a bit calmer."
    Brazilian shares received a further boost after purchasing
managers index data on Monday showed China's manufacturing
sector grew in August for the first time in four months.
 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron
ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the
third straight session, jumping 3.65 percent to 51,835.15, its
biggest gain since July, 2012.
    The index's gains were led by shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, which spiked 33.33 percent as
bargain-hunters stepped in after the stock posted its
second-biggest one-day decline on Friday. 
    The company said on Thursday that controlling shareholder
Eike Batista sold 1.54 percent of outstanding OGX shares on
Wednesday and planned to sell more. 
    Shares of mining firm Vale SA also rose 2.96
percent, while homebuilder PDG Realty gained 6.52
percent.
    Mexico's IPC index jumped 1.61 percent to 40,129.04.
    Chile's IPSA index edged up for a third straight
session, led by a 1.78 percent gain in shares of conglomerate
Copec.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2051 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes          Latest      Daily pct      YTD pct
                                       change       change
 MSCI Latam              3,090.60        1.43       -18.62
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa         51,835.15        3.65       -14.96
                                               
 Mexico IPC             40,129.04        1.61        -8.18
                                               
 Chile IPSA              3,639.13        0.29       -15.40
                                               
 Chile IGPA             18,029.50         0.2       -14.43
                                               
 Argentina MerVal        3,974.53        0.98        39.25
                                               
 Colombia IGBC          13,742.26        0.08        -6.62
                                               
 Peru IGRA              16,714.59        0.37       -18.98
                                               
 Venezuela IBC       1,345,230.97       -0.85       185.35

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
