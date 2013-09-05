EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip on inflation concerns

* Economists read softer tone in central bank minutes * Inflation has battered Brazilian consumer confidence * Brazil's Bovespa slips 0.2 pct, Mexico's IPC index steady By Priscila Jordão SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index slipped on Thursday as investors mulled signs the central bank could turn less aggressive in its battle with inflation, hurting consumer and business confidence. Chile's bourse edged higher, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Meeting minutes from the monetary policy committee of Brazil's central bank, released early on Thursday, raised concern among some economists that authorities may be hesitant to hike interest rates much further this year to keep consumer prices in check. The minutes come as the inflation rate sits close to the upper limit of the government's target range and a weaker Brazilian currency threatens to nudge inflation upward. "It seems readings of the central bank minutes are weighing," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos. He pointed to a softer tone on government spending and the lack of language about "widespread" inflation as evidence of a more lenient attitude toward price pressures. Shares of heavily-weighted oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA slid 10 percent as existing investors are concerned the value of their stock will be diluted if controlling shareholder Eike Batista follows through with a planned bond-for-stock swap to ease the pressure of interest payments on the company's dwindling cash. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index erased early losses to trade little changed from Wednesday's closing levels. Shares of telecom giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, rose nearly 1 percent after a senior executive denied reports that the company was in talks to buy a major stake in Telecom Italia SpA. Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, fell about 1 percent after cutting expansion plans following weak August sales. Chile's IPSA index rose 1 percent, led by a nearly 2 percent gain by retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,115.29 0.82 -18.64 Brazil Bovespa 51,594.53 -0.24 -15.35 Mexico IPC 39,801.75 0.07 -8.93 Chile IPSA 3,656.28 1.04 -15.00 Chile IGPA 18,079.19 0.82 -14.20 Argentina MerVal 4,128.15 0.81 44.63 Colombia IGBC 13,858.78 0.39 9.42 Peru IGRA 16,702.10 -0.74 -19.04 Venezuela IBC 1,392,082.71 0.41 195.28