EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on China data, Mexico fiscal reform

* China reports encouraging August trade data * Conservative fiscal reform lifts Mexico retailers * Bovespa up 0.93 pct, Mexico IPC adds 2.60 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Monday, boosted by strong trade data from China, while a weaker-than-expected fiscal reform proposal lifted Mexican retailers. Mexico's IPC index added 2.6 percent, while Chile's bourse rallied for a fourth straight day. Trade data released over the weekend showed China's overall imports and exports in August were stronger than expected, suggesting the world's top commodity buyer may have avoided a sharp slowdown. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fourth straight day, boosted by a 2.7 percent gain in shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, fell 17.31 percent after controlling shareholder Eike Batista on Monday questioned the validity of the company's request that he start contributing his own money to the debt-laden firm. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed raising taxes for higher earners on Sunday, putting a levy on stock market gains and boosting social programs to help the poor. But he avoided a divisive sales tax on food and medicine many saw as key to broadening Mexico's anemic tax take. That buoyed Mexico's retailers. Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's biggest retailer, rose more than 5 percent, while Grupo Chedraui was up over 7 percent. Comercial Mexicana, known as Comerci, jumped nearly 5 percent. Bread maker Grupo Bimbo gained 7.7 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained 2.48 percent to 3,893.53, its highest level since July 19, led higher by 2.72 percent gain in shares of retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2231 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,280.51 2.91 -13.62 Brazil Bovespa 54,251.85 0.93 -10.99 Mexico IPC 40,953.85 2.6 -6.30 Chile IPSA 3,893.53 2.48 -9.48 Chile IGPA 19,094.86 2.16 -9.38 Argentina MerVal 4,368.36 4.46 53.05 Colombia IGBC 13,892.48 0.93 9.69 Peru IGRA 16,977.32 0.06 -17.70 Venezuela IBC 1,444,017.74 0.96 206.30