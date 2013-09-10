EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on strong China factory data

* China posts encouraging industrial growth in August * MMX shares sink on news of Rio port talks * Brazil's Bovespa rises 0.56 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.88 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rallied on Tuesday for a fifth straight session following stronger-than-expected industrial output data from No. 1 trade partner China. Chinese factory output grew at the fastest pace in 17 months in August, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the world's second-largest economy was stabilizing after slowing for more than two years. Mexico's IPC index rose to its highest level in over two weeks, while Chile's bourse snapped a four-day rally. China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports, such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.56 percent to 54,557.08, on track to close at its highest level since late May. "The index has inverted its falling trend and it's possible that we head toward 56,000 points," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst with brokerage firm Intrader in Sao Paulo. Shares of commodities producers drove gains in the index, with mining firm Vale SA up 2 percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA rising 1.6 percent. Shares of mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA fell nearly 9 percent after the company said controlling shareholder Eike Batista is in talks to cede control of the company's port near Rio de Janeiro. Electricity generator MPX Energia SA, formerly controlled by Batista, rose nearly 3 percent after the company said on Tuesday that he could sell his remaining stake in the company. Mexico's IPC index gained for the third straight session, advancing 0.88 percent. Shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2.5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 1.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.35 percent as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 2.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1608 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latam 3,311.01 0.93 -13.62 Brazil Bovespa 54,557.08 0.56 -10.49 Mexico IPC 41,315.48 0.88 -5.47 Chile IPSA 3,879.90 -0.35 -9.80 Chile IGPA 19,037.01 -0.3 -9.65 Argentina MerVal 4,468.12 2.28 56.54 Colombia IGBC 13,922.19 0.21 -5.39 Peru IGRA 16,993.30 0.09 -17.63 Venezuela IBC 1,445,026.23 0.07 206.52