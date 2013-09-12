FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks fall most in 3 months; Brazil slips
September 12, 2013 / 9:54 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks fall most in 3 months; Brazil slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks slumped by
the most in 12 weeks on Thursday, pulling back from a sharp
rally, while stocks in Brazil slipped as global investors turned
cautious ahead of a U.S. monetary policy decision next week. 
    Mexico's IPC index fell more than 2 percent in the
biggest one-day percentage drop since June 20.
    Before Thursday, the IPC had gained more than 5 percent this
week after the government put forward a tax proposal that did
not include higher taxes on food and medicine, which could have
weighed on growth and consumption.
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil 
dropped 1.35 percent. Dutch telecoms company KPN said
on Thursday it was in talks with America Movil, a major
shareholder, over the latter's planned offer to purchase the
shares in KPN it does not already own. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.49
percent to 53,307.09 points.
    Heavily weighted commodities producers drove losses,
following a recent rally in the sector. Preferred shares of
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras, fell 2.19 percent. 
    Brazilian exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA 
announced changes to the Bovespa index late Wednesday, the first
since 1968, in an effort to correct recent distortions and
better reflect the performance of local shares. 
    Under the new plan, which will be phased in early next year,
stocks will be weighted according a formula that takes into
account the market capitalization of free-floating shares, as
well as the liquidity of those shares.
    Chile's IPSA index dropped 1.86 percent after
meeting technical resistance near 3,900 points, a level the
index has struggled to remain above since early July.
    Shares of retailer Falabella fell more than 2
percent, contributing the most to the index's decline.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,277.87       -0.74      -13.69
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             53,307.09       -0.49      -12.54
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 40,785.68       -2.05       -6.68
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  3,830.97       -1.86      -10.94
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 18,834.51       -1.53      -10.61
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            4,394.75        -2.7       53.97
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              14,032.29       -0.26       10.79
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  16,498.57       -2.95      -20.02
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC           1,477,128.35        1.15      213.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
