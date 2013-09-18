FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks dip ahead of Fed decision
September 18, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico stocks dip ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.4 pct

    SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Mexican stocks
eased on Wednesday as investors awaited a decision later in the
day from the U.S. Federal Reserve on potential changes to its
monetary stimulus program.
    Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.4 percent, its most in
nearly a week, while Chile's bourse was closed for a
national holiday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped three
days of gains, sinking 0.18 percent to 54,172.17.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 0.9 percent, partially
offset by a 0.5 percent rise in mining firm Vale SA. 
     Investors were unwilling to take on big positions in local
stocks with the Fed set to announce its policy decision on
whether to cut back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program,
and by how much, at 1800 GMT on Wednesday.    
    "No one knows what to do until the announcement is made, as
there are a number of scenarios it could take," said Marcelo
Varejao, an analyst with brokerage Socopa in Sao Paulo. "No one
wants to take a position right now."
    The Fed's decision will be central to the outlook for Latin
American equities, which have been supported by the increase in
liquidity the program has provided so far.
    Mexico's IPC index was on track to close below 
41,000 points for the first time since Sept. 12.
    Shares of bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.7
percent, contributing most to the index's losses.
    Shares in airline Volaris rose nearly 19 percent
on Wednesday in their market debut after the company raised
about $350 million through an initial public offering.
 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,330.91     -0.22     -12.1
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               54,172.17     -0.18    -11.12
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,974.89      -0.4     -6.25
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,820.84     -0.37    -11.17
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   18,809.57     -0.32    -10.73
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              4,642.23      0.22     62.64
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                14,015.48     -0.32     -4.76
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    16,198.22      0.01    -21.48
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               1,602,065.         0    239.83
                                      9

