EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, Brazil telecoms rise
September 24, 2013 / 9:34 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, Brazil telecoms rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks
dropped on Tuesday, tracking global shares lower as a lack of
clarity over the future of U.S. fiscal and monetary policies
weighed on emerging market assets.
    Brazilian losses were tempered by gains in shares of telecom
companies after Spanish firm Telefonica struck a deal
to raise its stake in Telecom Italia, paving the way
for a possible consolidation in the Brazilian mobile phone
market.
    Shares in Telecom Italia-owned TIM Participacoes 
rose 9.59 percent. Competitor Grupo Oi SA jumped 5.1
percent.
    Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.25 percent, while
Chile's IPSA index was down 0.86 percent. The Bovespa
fell 0.31 percent to 54,431.05 points.
    U.S. Congress authorization for the government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless
Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government
running.
    The looming political deadline has raised concerns of a
setback in U.S. growth and a possible impact on global economic
demand. That has hurt investor demand for higher-risk assets.
    Worries about the timing of an expected reduction in U.S.
stimulus were also reignited by comments from New York Federal
Reserve president William Dudley, who said the Fed "certainly
wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in its bond-buying
program later this year. 
    The Fed's bond-buying scheme has supported emerging markets,
luring yield-hungry investors.
    In Mexico, cement maker Cemex drove losses,
falling 1.99 percent, while a 1.75 percent fall in the share
price of retailer Falabella weighed in Chile. 


    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %  year-to-da
                       Latest              change        te %
                                                       change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,414.74       -0.57      -10.09
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa             54,431.05       -0.31      -10.70
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                 41,209.95       -0.25       -5.71
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                  3,918.11       -0.86       -8.91
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                 19,211.50       -0.67       -8.82
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal            4,815.58       -1.57       68.71
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC              14,170.10        0.03       11.88
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                  15,906.88       -0.85      -22.89
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC           1,836,843.99        3.99      289.63

