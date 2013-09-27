FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2013 / 9:34 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down for week, vulnerable to further drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell sharply
on Friday as investors cashed in on a recent rally, and after
finishing lower for the week, Latin American equities could be
susceptible to a more losses next week as U.S. lawmakers
struggle to avert a government shutdown. 
    Mexico's IPC stock index failed for the third time in two
weeks to break past the 42,000 level, while Brazilian stocks
have slumped back from their highest since May during the last
two weeks.
    * The region's stocks could suffer next weak amid worries
that U.S. lawmakers could fail to reach the deals needed to keep
the government running beyond Sept. 30 and avoid a debt default,
which could spook investors and undermine global growth.
    * Brazil's Bovespa index dipped 0.08 percent on
Friday and notched a decline of about 0.7 percent for the week.
    * Santander Brasil rose 7.64 percent after its
Spanish parent announced a one-off dividend payment of 6 billion
 reais ($2.7 billion) to shareholders in its Brazilian unit.
 
    * Shares in troubled oil producer OGX, which is
controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 9.7 percent to an
all-time low. The stock is down about 99 percent from a 2010
high as confidence in its projects evaporated.
    * Mexico's IPC stock index shed 1.03 percent on
Friday, dragging it down 1 percent on the week.
    * Mexico's Alfa dipped 0.46 percent after
Bloomberg reported the conglomerate is planning a public
offering of its food unit Sigma Alimentos. 
    * Shares in America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.53 percent. The company said it
might go ahead with an offer next month for Dutch telecom KPN.
 
    * Severe flooding that hit Mexico this month is likely to
knock off about 0.1 percentage point from growth in 2013,
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday. 
      
        Latin America's key stock indexes at 2050 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                              Latest        change   change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,337.46    -0.98   -12.12
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 53,738.92    -0.08   -11.83
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     40,903.65    -1.03    -6.41
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3,872.91     -0.6    -9.96
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19,028.29     -0.5    -9.69
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                4,730.14    -2.24    65.72
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  14,116.16     0.14    -4.08
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                      15,945.97     0.89   -22.70
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC               1,799,886.43     0.31   281.79

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
