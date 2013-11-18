FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit 2-week high; Chile up after vote
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit 2-week high; Chile up after vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose to a
two-week high on Monday after a market holiday Friday, boosted
by the announcement of economic reforms in top trade partner
China and the outlook for continued monetary stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Brazilian stocks have bounced back about 5 percent in the
last three sessions after hitting a two-month low last week, and
some chart analysts expect the country's main index could keep
gaining ground into year-end.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.6
percent to 54,307.04, its highest since Nov. 4. The index
rebounded last week off a key support level, and chart analysts
think it could resume an uptrend seen since July.
    * China's leadership unveiled a series of economic reform
measures on Friday, pledging to let the market play a "decisive"
role in the economy and outlining changes designed to unleash
new sources of growth. 
    * China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron-ore, soy,
copper and petroleum. 
    * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
 rose 4.84 percent while iron-ore miner Vale SA
 added 2.07 percent.
    * Latin American stocks have also gotten a boost since last
week on bets that Janet Yellen, who is set to lead the U.S.
Federal Reserve, will not move quickly to cut back the Fed's
monetary stimulus, which has supported demand for riskier assets
around the globe.
    * Shares of steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
 rose 1.66 percent, adding to a 3.6 percent gain on
Thursday, when it reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit. Grupo BTG Pactual analysts recommended investors take
profits on the shares as risks persist from logistics and mining
projects at the company. 
    * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.13 percent after
center-left presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet looked set
to win a run-off vote next month after an election on Sunday.
But her coalition failed to capture enough seats in the Senate
to assure she will be able to make good on a pledge to raise
corporate taxes. 
    * The IPSA had slumped to a more than two-month low last
week, but it has risen for the last three sessions. 
    * Chilean retailer Falabella added 1.95 percent
while Banco Santander Chile gained 2.48 percent.
    * Mexican stocks were closed for a holiday. The country's
main index jumped 3 percent last week to close just below its
one-year exponential moving average, a level that has acted as a
strong resistance to further gains since the IPC index 
fell below the measure in August.

    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2330 GMT:
 Stock indexes       Latest         daily %   YTD %
                                    change    change
 MSCI LatAm          3,397.41       2.13      -10.54
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa      54,307.04      1.6       -10.90
                                              
 Mexico IPC          41,034.11      Closed    -6.11
                                              
 Chile IPSA          3,842.26       1.13      -10.67
                                              
 Chile IGPA          18,853.39      0.8       -10.52
                                              
                                              
 Colombia IGBC       13,435.65      -0.06     -8.70
                                              
 Peru IGRA           15,556.41      -1.07     -24.59
                                              
 Venezuela IBC       2,189652.91    -2.13     364.46

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.